New Voting Rules: Palm Beach County Holds Town Hall Meeting Thursday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Confusion over the Republican-led effort to make voting more difficult in Florida is leading to a public meeting Thursday.

The Town Hall meeting, overseen by Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link, and District 7 County Commissioner Mack Bernard, will be held online and is open to all. It will be moderated by attorneys Kalintha Dillard and Salesia Smith-Gordon.

“Palm Beach County will host a virtual town hall to discuss the changes to Florida voting rules and the impact on upcoming elections,” wrote elections officials. “The new rules affect mail in ballots, no-solicitation zones, canvassing boards, ballot counting and many other important facets of the election process.”

There was a push to change election rules after former President Donald Trump, with no proof whatsoever, claimed that fraud led him to lose in November. Ironically, he won Florida which still moved forward to making voting more difficult. Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is up for re-election in November of 2022.

Register for the town hall by using this Webex link. Learn more about the new rules by reading highlights of Senate Bill 90 .

