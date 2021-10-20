CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Commission approves RV parking ordinance

By Lindsey Stenger
KRTV News
KRTV News
 7 days ago
After months of discussion, consulting, and public comment, the Great Falls City Commission has approved an RV and large vehicle/vessel parking ordinance.

The implementation date will March 15, 2022, instead of the usual three-month period after a new approved policy.

Parking time will be 72 hours within a seven-day period.

There is an exception for commercial use vehicles, such as construction trailers.

(SEPTEMBER 8, 2021) City Commissioners met in Great Falls on Tuesday evening, and one of the topics discussed was the proposed “Large Vehicle Parking Ordinance.”

It is designed to prohibit recreational vehicles like trailers and campers to be on the street and to change city code so that they can only be on the street temporarily, such as when someone returns from a camping trip and is unpacking. Click here to read the proposed ordinance (PDF)

The city has received numerous complaints about trailers and campers being left on streets and blocking drivers views mainly when turning and some residents have complaints of trailers who have not been moved in months.

With the proposed ordinance, campers in driveways are okay, but if it is out on the street, owners could face a possible fine from the city if it is enacted.

Deputy City Attorney Jeff Hindoien said during a commission work session that it is not a complicated ordinance but would take time to figure out all the logistics. “It’s not a particularly complicated ordinance from a legal perspective. The moving parts on this one will be with enforcement and how it pragmatically plays out on the ground,” Hindoien said.

Commissioners voted to table a decision until October 19.

Jeremy P
7d ago

GOOD! I have a camper trailer and I keep mine on my property. I knew going into buying one that I had to find a place to store it and I couldn't expect to just leave it parked out in front of my house, plus I actually have respect for my neighbors.

KRTV News

Extended interviews with Great Falls City Commission candidates

The Great Falls municipal election will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Here are extended interviews with all of the candidates - two for Mayor, and six for City Commission:. Pursuant to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) 2.1.020 the salary of each Commissioner shall be three hundred twelve dollars ($312) per month. The salary of the Mayor shall be four hundred sixty-eight dollars ($468) per month.
