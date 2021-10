A view of the construction equipment at the McMillan site on Oct. 11 through the fence. The start of the construction process at a D.C. development is generally too common to merit a news story. But the beginning of demolition at this particular site, known as McMillan, comes after years of legal limbo and marks a new stage in the protracted saga. And even as heavy equipment rolls in, a small but passionate opposition continues to fight the project in the courts; one group is even calling on Congress to intervene.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO