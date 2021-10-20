Tom Brady vs. Justin Fields will mark largest age gap between starting QBs

When Tom Brady takes the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, he will be entering the record books once more. This time for largest age gap between starting quarterbacks.

The 44-year-old Brady will square off against 22-year-old Bears rookie Justin Fields, marking a 22-year difference in age.

Age has certainly not slowed Brady down. The Bucs QB has thrown for 2,064 yards and 17 touchdowns to three interceptions through three games this season.

Meanwhile, Fields is just starting to get his feet wet. The rookie will be making his fifth career start. He has thrown for 632 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions and has one rushing touchdown this season.

The previous record was set just three weeks ago, too, when Brady matched up against Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who had just turned 23, breaking last year’s record between Brady and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Obviously, any time Brady is matched up against a rookie quarterback this record will likely continue to change.

In fact, the record with Fields will likely be short-lived.

Brady and the Bucs take on the New York Jets and their rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, on Jan. 2 in Week 17. Wilson actually shares the same birthday as Brady — Aug. 3 — just 22 years apart.

Of course, this is all barring injuries to either quarterback. Also, Week 17 could mean the Bucs rest their starters ahead of the playoffs.

Until then, the largest age gap will remain between Brady and Fields.