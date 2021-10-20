Silicon Valley Veterans Launch pulsESG™—an Integrated SaaS Platform for Enterprise ESG Analysis with $8.5M in Seed Funding from Impact-Driven Investors

GfK, a leading provider of consumer and market intelligence, analytics and consulting services, launches gfknewron, its integrated, AI-powered software platform in the Middle East. gfknewron is an important step in GfK’s transformation from classical market researcher towards an AI-powered data analytics and consulting company. Companies can now access market, consumer and brand data from a single source of truth to answer questions like: What was bought where and at what price? Who bought it and why? What should I do next to grow my business? The AI-supported predictions and practical guidance will support sustainable business growth.

