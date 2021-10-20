CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Valley Veterans Launch pulsESG™—an Integrated SaaS Platform for Enterprise ESG Analysis with $8.5M in Seed Funding from Impact-Driven Investors

PulsESG today announced the launch of its enterprise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) software as a service (SaaS) platform backed by $8.5 million in seed funding from leading impact-driven investors and led by two Silicon Valley enterprise software veterans. The platform distinguishes itself in the marketplace through features such as model-driven...

