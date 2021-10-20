CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Survey Reveals 8 in 10 Companies Struggle to Unify Data Assets Needed to Increase Revenue, Improve Customer Satisfaction, Reduce Costs

Cover picture for the article70% expect to convert more sales if they have key information at time of engagement; most companies investing to make it possible. Hazelcast, Inc., the provider of the real-time intelligent applications platform, today released a global study revealing that 8 in 10 (79%) of retail and financial services companies struggle to...

martechseries.com

Terminus Introduces Free Data Audit, Improving B2B GTM Data Accuracy

Free audit analyzes CRM data with a 60-point inspection to uncover data inaccuracies, incomplete account and contact information, and discover new buying committees. Terminus, a leading account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today introduced its free data audit to improve the accuracy of B2B go-to-market data. This follows the company’s launch of Terminus CDP through its acquisition of Zylotech, the leading B2B customer data platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Salesforce and DocuSign Team Up to Enable Contract Collaboration Through Slack, Help Drive Customer Revenue, and Create Digital-First Customer Experiences

Salesforce and DocuSign today announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to build new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world. New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ivanti Reinforces Commitment to Customer Security With CISO Advisory Board

As part of Ivanti’s commitment to protecting customers and mitigating threats as quickly as possible, the company has enlisted top CISOs to share their insights and best practices for improving cybersecurity. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

impact.com Announces New Product Functionality for B2B SaaS Through Partnership With HubSpot

Integration provides direct visibility into partnerships value through the sales funnel. impact.com, the global leading partnership management platform, announced an integration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, which is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. This follows impact.com’s recent announcement highlighting the company’s significant growth in the first half of the year and notable integrations with BigCommerce and Shopify.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Qlik Customers Rave In BARC’s BI & Analytics Survey 22 Results

Real-World Users Rank Qlik Sense Number One in Six Categories, Including Business Value, Project Length and Analyses. The recent BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 highlights Qlik® as a leading choice for modern analytics and business intelligence in the BI and analytics community. Qlik Sense® earned six number one rankings and 45 leading positions in six peer groups in the annual survey of around 2,500 BI and analytics practitioners.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Making Content King Again: Instoried Secures $8m to Expand AI-Powered Platform That Guarantees Enhanced Content Performance and ROI

Instoried has attracted over 120,000 users and revenues have increased 50x in 12 months as it targets a $400B content tech market expanding into the US. Instoried, the only AI-powered pre-publication sentiment analysis tool that enhances content performance in real-time has raised $8M in funding from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns with participation from Mumbai Angels, Venture Catalysts Angel Fund and SOSV.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

LiveRamp and Innovid Expanded Identity Integration Drives 55% Higher Audience Addressability for CTV Advertisers

Leading Data Connectivity and CTV providers launch first of its kind integration to raise the bar on industry standards. Innovid, an independent CTV advertising and measurement platform for the world’s largest brands, and LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind, advanced identity integration for a buy-side ad server. The alliance between Innovid Key and LiveRamp’s RampID goes beyond standard identity partnerships to give marketers greater precision, with 55% higher audience addressability for CTV advertisers compared to industry benchmarks.
TECHNOLOGY
Frequence Achieves 80% Growth in Media Sales through Q3, 2021

Major Product Development, New Customers, Headcount and Industry Awards Among a String of Recent Milestones for Advertising Sales and Workflow Automation Provider. Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, achieved 80% growth in media sales the company reported . The announcement comes as the company celebrates a series of milestones, including key new hires and increased headcount, a major new product feature and several prestigious industry awards.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Akamai Finds API Vulnerabilities to be a High-Stakes Game for Companies and Individuals Worldwide

Latest Akamai Security Research examines global API security landscape; reveals 2020-2021 attack traffic trends. Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today released new research into the evolving threat landscape for application programming interfaces (APIs), which according to Gartner will be the most frequent online attack vector by 2022. The report, ‘API: The Attack Surface That Connects Us All,’ is the latest from Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security report series. The new report also features a collaboration between Akamai and Veracode researchers, including a guest essay written by Chris Eng, Chief Research Officer at Veracode.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Fuze Releases Platform Updates to Strengthen Hybrid Worker Communications Experiences

New mobile, meetings, and integration capabilities enable improved collaboration and productivity across the distributed workforce. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced platform enhancements built to deliver improved communication and collaboration for the growing hybrid workforce. These enhancements include new mobile, meetings, and admin features, as well as Microsoft Teams integration updates that empower workers and enterprise organizations with the tools they need to maximize productivity and maintain business continuity within the increasingly distributed work environment.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Litmus Releases “2021 State Of Email” Report, Unveiling Key Best Practices, Insights into Email Marketing

Litmus survey explores the importance of personalization, privacy, agility, and world events to email marketing and overall business success. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, released its 2021 State of Email report during Litmus Live 2021, the premier conference for email practitioners and marketing leaders. According to the report, over 90% of survey respondents say email marketing is critical to the overall success of their company while 41% say it’s “very critical” — an increase of 20 percentage points and 28 percentage points, respectively, since 2019.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Website and Performance Monitoring Leader Uptime Officially Rebrands to Uptime.com

New corporate brand represents Uptime.com’s next phase of product innovation and company growth. Uptime.com, a leading website performance monitoring tool, announced its rebrand and official name change from Uptime to Uptime.com. The rebrand comes as the company prepares to enter a new phase of product innovation and market growth, complete with a new company logo, an entirely revamped color scheme, and a new design system.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Benchmark Launches ESG Director™, Empowering Companies to Report, Drive and Sustain ESG Outcomes

New Digital Platform Helps Companies Meet ESG and Sustainability Reporting Demands While Measuring and Sustaining Progress. Benchmark Digital, the leading cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions provider, announced the launch of the new Benchmark ESG Director™, a digital platform empowering organizations around the world to meet ESG and sustainability reporting and disclosure obligations; to help cross-functional teams drive ESG performance; and to motivate those teams to sustain improvements year over year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Now Insurance Marketers Can Optimize Their Lead Gen Investments to Maximize Life-Time Value for Their Company

Arity’s nearly 100 million driving risk scores exclusively available on the Transparent.ly Lead Platform to optimize winning the most valuable high-intent shoppers. Mobility data and analytics company Arity announced that its audience of nearly 100 million drivers is now available in the Transparent.ly platform, a powerful combination giving auto insurance marketers new and unprecedented opportunities to be smarter and more sophisticated in how they leverage leads through their marketing funnel.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Let’s Enhance Raises $3M Seed Round to Help Marketplaces Scale Faster With Next-Gen AI Photo Editing

Let’s Enhance announces a $3 million seed round to further develop Claid, an end-to-end automated image processing platform that helps marketplaces automatically edit, optimize and deliver user-generated content with AI. The investment round is led by Chamaeleon with Margo Georgiadis, Hype Ventures and Acrobator amongst other investors. Marketing Technology News:...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Mux Partner Program Launches to Help Companies Bring Modern Video Experiences to Market Faster

The program makes it simple to use Mux in conjunction with a curated ecosystem of developer tools, product design and development agencies, and cloud providers. Mux, the leading video platform for developers, announced the Mux Partner Program to help new and existing customers quickly build and launch modern video experiences by connecting them with complementary technologies and services. The program connects developers with solutions and services to create immersive, engaging, and native video experiences built on Mux’s reliable, high performance platform. Mux invites prospective partners to connect with the team.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Companies in need of seasonal contract workers

Every holiday season, companies need people to work seasonal jobs in the retail and hospitality industries, but the need is also great for seasonal contract workers. Companies are looking for seasonal contract workers to help with IT security, E-commerce, and pandemic-related tasks at schools.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Vonage Virtual Convo Event to Highlight How APAC Businesses Can Drive Customer Engagement Through Technology

● Attendees will learn how to leverage communications APIs to power meaningful customer interactions. ● Sessions include keynote with author Safi Bahcall, presentations from Vonage leadership, as well as customers who will share success stories. Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is hosting...
INTERNET

