Global Survey Reveals 8 in 10 Companies Struggle to Unify Data Assets Needed to Increase Revenue, Improve Customer Satisfaction, Reduce Costs

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...

RETAIL ・ 19 HOURS AGO