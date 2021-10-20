CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Modernizing Security Operations with XDR

By Gabrielle Bridgers
cisco.com
 7 days ago

This guest blog was written by Aaron Sherrill, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Security operations teams at most organizations are overwhelmed by the sheer number of security products they’re required to manage. Over the course of many years, security teams have stitched...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned.The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said.This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.It has notified 609 different companies that they have been targeted by the attacks over the summer, the company said. Only a small number of those had actually been successful.US officials confirmed to the New York Times that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Cybereason Recognized in Debut XDR New Wave™ Report

Cybereason Recognized in Debut XDR New Wave™ Report. As we enter Q4 of a hyper-growth year for XDR, Cybereason is in full gear: We’re just getting started! We remain undefeated in protecting our customers from headline-stealing attacks like SolarWinds, the Microsoft Exchange Server attacks, and dangerous ransomware attacks from DarkSide, REvil and other adversaries.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

The XDR Solution to the Ransomware Problem

During a ransomware attack, it is critical to detect and respond early and quickly. By decreasing your mean time to detection in identifying the attacker’s behavior, your security team can quickly investigate and respond timely to prevent a ransomware incident. And, if you can interrupt the attacker’s tools, tactics, or techniques early in the process that will force most attackers to abandon the campaign as they cannot progress further along in the “kill chain”.
COMPUTERS
CSO

AT&T launches managed XDR suite to provide endpoint-to-cloud security

AT&T has launched a cloud-based, managed XDR (extended detection and response) offering designed to provide automated and orchestrated malware prevention, threat detection and continuous security monitoring of endpoint, network and cloud assets to help organizations detect and recover from security threats at scale. The AT&T Managed XDR suite of security...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Xdr#Software Security#Network Security#Research
HIT Consultant

Nordic Consulting Launches Security Operations Center

– Coinciding with Cybersecurity Awareness Month this month, Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced that it has opened its new security operations center (SOC) at its global headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. SOC’s are a rising defense mechanism against cyber threats across industries – especially the healthcare industry, which has shown extreme vulnerability over recent years and since the pandemic has started.
TECHNOLOGY
boisestate.edu

Meet Ashley Sequiera, senior trainer of security operations at Palo Alto Networks

Cybersecurity is a constantly evolving field that can be especially daunting for those who perhaps feel they lack the technical, mathematical or cyber prowess to belong there. At one time, Ashley Sequiera, the senior technical trainer of security operations at Palo Alto Networks felt the exact same way. Mathematics, namely calculus, seemed an insurmountable barrier to pursuing her dreams.
BOISE, ID
latesthackingnews.com

3 XDR Solutions: Extended Detection And Response Services In 2021

Threats occur, and when they do, they require a response. That’s security at its most basic. The strongest possible response to threats in your network requires a service that’s automated, that encompasses the largest reach, and that uses the most complete, up-to-date information. In most cases, XDR (extended detection and response) tools can deliver that service. What’s important for the proper execution of such threat defense is a tool that is built to fit your needs as a company: from the way an XDR integrates with various other programs to its management of alerts, there’s no shortage of factors to consider.
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

5+ best crypto-trading security software for safe operations

These days it's extremely important to secure your crypto-trading operations using only the best antivirus for cryptocurrency. For this purpose, you should look for solutions that are constantly updating their technologies. Thus the software down below can make a great deal for your cryptocurrency security needs against cyber threats. In...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

AT&T Launches Managed Cloud-based XDR Security Platform

AT&T has launched a managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offering. The AT&T Managed XDR solution features a cloud-based security platform with security threat analytics, machine learning, and third-party connectors to protect endpoint, network, and cloud assets with automated and orchestrated malware prevention, threat detection, and response. Through the combination of best-in-class technologies and 24/7 security monitoring, AT&T Managed XDR helps organizations to detect, respond, and recover faster and at scale from security threats.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Modern wide area network architectures demand a new approach to security

Today however, corporate networks are incredibly complicated. The data centre is now usually off-premises, corporate-owned applications have made their way into the public cloud, and staff are using multiple Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. Branch offices have proliferated and their demands for network connectivity have grown to incorporate critical...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

ABN AMRO Engages Kyndryl and IBM to Help Modernize its IT Operating Model to Enable Public Cloud, Agile and DevOps In Pursuit of Its Strategy to Become a Personal Bank in the Digital Age

Kyndryl and IBM announced an agreement with ABN AMRO, a 420 million Euro deal that builds upon their long-standing services relationship for the management of the bank’s hybrid cloud infrastructure, supporting its domestic and international operations through the end of 2029. Based in the Netherlands, ABN AMRO serves retail, private and corporate banking customers in Northern Europe with loans, mortgages and other banking solutions.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Mobile application security guide, from development to operations

Mobile application security is about delivering leakage-free, vulnerability-free, tamper-proof and self-protecting mobile apps. Applications are the cornerstone of our mobile-first world. Over the last decade, they have effectively bridged the gap between organizations and their end-users, and now offer advanced services and personalized experiences. But often, mobile applications’ time-to-market is rushed by urgent business needs and their conception is not conducted as thoroughly as developers and security teams would want.
CELL PHONES
cisco.com

Guest Wi-Fi security deployed in minutes

You want to ensure a great experience for guests, which includes fast Wi-Fi access. But there are security and legal liability concerns. You don’t want guests downloading copyrighted material or viewing inappropriate content from your network. Or worse, negative press on your brand if your guests’ identities or information are stolen when connecting to a malicious site from your network.
TECHNOLOGY
Government Technology

Modernizing, Learning From Data, and Staying Secure in Higher Education

Raechelle Clemmons leads the Public Sector Strategic Business Development Team for Higher Education at Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. In this Q&A with the Center for Digital Education, Clemmons explains how cloud technologies help colleges and universities modernize their infrastructure and make data-driven decisions while staying secure. To watch the video conversation click here.
COLLEGES
securityboulevard.com

How to Write Crisp and Clear Security Operations Communications Before You Hit Send [Template + Infographic]

[Chris Crowley is a cybersecurity instructor and industry analyst. This is Part 1 of his series of easy-to-use “best practice” documents – a veritable Swiss Army Knife of security operations assets on topics ranging from email writing to shift handoffs to training – created to help SOC professionals save time on common housekeeping tasks. ]
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

Why Should My Organization Consider XDR?

Question: What is extended detection and response (XDR), and why should I consider it now?. Al Huger, vice president and general manager of Cisco Security Platform & Response: XDR addresses the complexity that security operations centers (SOCs) have suffered for years: Threat detection products operate as islands across the network, yielding divergent alerts that require correlation for effective response. Since the advent of security information and event management (SIEM) systems, security teams have spent years locating, forwarding, collecting, normalizing, and prioritizing alerts from their threat detection systems. More recently, security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platforms have provided a bolt-on addition to automate and respond to normalized SIEM alerts, deepening the complexity and requiring more effort from scarce staff.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

Forrester Report: Key Questions to Ask XDR Vendors

The current state of the XDR market is a "chaotic jumble of different features," according to Forrester analyst Allie Mellon, who has authored a new study to identify the top XDR providers in the industry, The Forrester New Wave: Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021. Mellen offers advice...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Unified threat management, the power of integration x3

The complexity and costs of managing a diverse set of cloud and on-prem security solutions can hurt performance, strain resources, and stretch budgets. Cisco Umbrella solves this problem by bringing together secure web gateway, cloud-delivered firewall, cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality, DNS-layer security, and interactive threat intelligence in a single, integrated cloud service — to provide the most comprehensive protection for distributed networks and roaming users.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Hyperproof Raises $16.5 Million Series a to Expand Its Compliance Operations and Security Assurance Platform

Hyperproof, a pioneer in SaaS based Compliance and Security operations, announced that it has closed $16.5 million in Series A financing led by Toba Capital with participation from existing investors. Toba General Partner, Rajan Aggarwal, will join Hyperproof’s board of directors. The company will use the new funding to continue rapid product innovation while further accelerating market adoption across a growing set of industries and use cases.
BUSINESS
cisco.com

It’s all in the easier digital transformation…

The technology and business world has effectively shifted to a remote or, for some, a hybrid work environment. While we struggled into this new lifestyle seemingly overnight, we were also working to ensure the diverse voices across the globe were also heard and their needs met. Liz Fosslien, a co-author...
CISCO

Comments / 0

Community Policy