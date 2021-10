Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has urged voters to choose Karim Benzema as their pick to win the upcoming Ballon d'Or. Despite Real's mixed form over the past few seasons, Benzema has kept his individual level at the highest standard. He bagged 30 goals and nine assists last season under Zidane, before elevating his game even further with a return of ten goals in his first ten games of the current campaign.

