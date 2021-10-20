CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turing Distinguished Leader Series: Vishal Punwani

By Jonathan Siddharth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, everyone! Thank you for the fantastic response to the Turing Distinguished Leader Series. For this episode, we have Vishal Punwani, CEO and co-founder of Sophya, the Harvard-founded startup where companies of all sizes go to establish their virtual HQs. Sophya was part of Harvard iLab’s inaugural Launch Lab X program...

