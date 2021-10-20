CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Preclinical study of Pb alpha-radioimmunotherapy targeting CD20 in non-Hodgkin lymphoma

By StÃ©phanie Durand-Panteix
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite therapeutic advances, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) relapses can occur. The development of radioimmunotherapy (RIT) with Î±-emitters is an attractive alternative. In this study, we investigated the potential of Î±-RIT in conjunction with 212Pb-rituximab for the treatment of NHL. Methods. EL4-hCD20-Luc cells (mouse lymphoma cell line) were used for in...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Hodgkin lymphoma

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. In this article ref. 61 was incorrect and should have been 'Greaves, P. et al. Defining characteristics of classical Hodgkin lymphoma microenvironment T"“helper cells. Blood 122 (16), 2856"“2863 (2013)'. The original article has been corrected. BC Cancer...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Study Identifies Possible Molecular Target for Clostridioides difficile Infection Therapies

A study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that Glucosyltransferase domain is a possible molecular target for therapeutic interventions for Clostridioides difficile infection. Glucosyltransferase domain (GTD) is a possible molecular target for therapeutic interventions for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), according to a recent study. These findings could lead...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic abnormalities of TP53 define distinct risk groups of paediatric B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Children with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) have an excellent chance of survival, however, current clinical risk stratification places as many as half of patients in a high-risk group receiving very intensive chemo-immunotherapy. TP53 alterations are associated with adverse outcome in many malignancies; however, whilst common in paediatric B-NHL, their utility as a risk classifier is unknown. We evaluated the clinical significance of TP53 abnormalities (mutations, deletion and/or copy number neutral loss of heterozygosity) in a large UK paediatric B-NHL cohort and determined their impact on survival. TP53 abnormalities were present in 54.7% of cases and were independently associated with a significantly inferior survival compared to those without a TP53 abnormality (PFS 70.0% vs 100%, p"‰<"‰0.001, OS 78.0% vs 100%, p"‰="‰0.002). Moreover, amongst patients clinically defined as high-risk (stage III with high LDH or stage IV), those without a TP53 abnormality have superior survival compared to those with TP53 abnormalities (PFS 100% vs 55.6%, p"‰="‰0.005, OS 100% vs 66.7%, p"‰="‰0.019). Biallelic TP53 abnormalities were either maintained from the presentation or acquired at progression in all paired diagnosis/progression Burkitt lymphoma cases. TP53 abnormalities thus define clinical risk groups within paediatric B-NHL and offer a novel molecular risk stratifier, allowing more personalised treatment protocols.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical outcome following reinjection of Ranibizumab for reactivation of retinopathy of prematurity

To assess reactivation after initial intravitreal injection of ranibizumab (IVR) for type 1 retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) or worse and the outcome following reinjection of ranibizumab for this reactivation. Methods. This retrospective study was performed on infants screened for ROP between March 2013 and February 2020 in Mansoura University Children...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

The use of biomarkers and HPV genotyping to improve diagnostic accuracy in women with a transformation zone type 3

Twenty percent of women referred to colposcopy have a type 3 transformation zone-where colposcopic assessment for high-grade dysplasia (CIN2+) is not possible. This study examines the effectiveness of HPV biomarkers and genotyping in combination with techniques that sample an endocervical TZ. Methods. A prospective diagnostic accuracy study. Women booked for...
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors in the treatment of epithelial ovarian cancer

Advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers (EOC) are a leading cause of gynaecological cancer-associated mortality and angiogenesis plays a key role in their growth. Vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors (VEGFi) disrupt angiogenesis and improve the response rate, progression-free survival and in some cases, overall survival, when administered with and following cytotoxic chemotherapy, irrespective of the platinum sensitivity of EOC. Recent data have identified new indications for VEGFi in EOC: repeated exposure to VEGFi in the first- and then second-line treatment has sustained clinical efficacy; combinations of VEGFi with poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors (PARPi) have proven effective as first-line or second-line maintenance regimens. However, recent trial data have not shown improved outcomes with combinations of VEGFi and immune checkpoint inhibitors. There remains a critical need to optimise patient selection for these effective yet somewhat toxic and expensive treatments. The search continues for validated biomarkers to optimise the use of VEGFi, of which the most promising at present is plasma Tie2. Based upon these studies, we propose a model of care incorporating VEGFi into the treatment of EOC, highlighting the need to change from the prescription of single courses of VEGFi, to allow use and re-use as clinically indicated.
CANCER
Nature.com

Resolvin-D2 targets myogenic cells and improves muscle regeneration in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Lack of dystrophin causes muscle degeneration, which is exacerbated by chronic inflammation and reduced regenerative capacity of muscle stem cells in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). To date, glucocorticoids remain the gold standard for the treatment of DMD. These drugs are able to slow down the progression of the disease and increase lifespan by dampening the chronic and excessive inflammatory process; however, they also have numerous harmful side effects that hamper their therapeutic potential. Here, we investigated Resolvin-D2 as a new therapeutic alternative having the potential to target multiple key features contributing to the disease progression. Our in vitro findings showed that Resolvin-D2 promotes the switch of macrophages toward their anti-inflammatory phenotype and increases their secretion of pro-myogenic factors. Moreover, Resolvin-D2 directly targets myogenic cells and promotes their differentiation and the expansion of the pool of myogenic progenitor cells leading to increased myogenesis. These effects are ablated when the receptor Gpr18 is knocked-out, knocked-down, or blocked by the pharmacological antagonist O-1918. Using different mouse models of DMD, we showed that Resolvin-D2 targets both inflammation and myogenesis leading to enhanced muscle function compared to glucocorticoids. Overall, this preclinical study has identified a new therapeutic approach that is more potent than the gold-standard treatment for DMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Survival of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia before and after the introduction of chemoimmunotherapy in Germany

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common leukemia of adults in western countries. Therapy is indicated in symptomatic and advanced stages and has changed fundamentally since 2010 when rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, has been approved for treatment of CLL. Until then therapy had been based on chemotherapy drugs. This study investigates whether survival in CLL patients improved at the population level after the introduction of combined chemoimmunotherapy. Data from the cancer registry North-Rhine Westphalia was used to calculate relative survival (RS) by applying period analyses. Age-standardized 5-year RS increased from 79% in 1998"“2002 (75% in 2003"“2007) to 81% in the calendar period 2008"“2012 and 88% in 2013"“2016 for men and continuously from 71% in 1998"“2002 to 92% in 2013"“2016 for women. In CLL patients aged 15"“69 years 5-year RS increased from 83% to 90% for men and from 82% to 94% for women after adding an anti-CD20-antibody to chemotherapy while in the older age group of 70"“79-year-old CLL patients an increase by 20 percentage points was observed. These findings show marked improvements in the survival of CLL patients at the population level subsequently to the approval of anti-CD 20 antibodies like rituximab, ofatumumab or obinutuzumab for CLL treatment.
CANCER
homenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies

Single and multiple doses of FPI-1966 demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in a preclinical bladder xenograft model. [225Ac]-FPI-2059 demonstrated superior efficacy against [177Lu]-IPN-1087 in a head-to-head comparison in a mouse xenograft model of colorectal cancer. Data featured in oral presentation sessions at the 34th Annual EANM Congress. HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Oct....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
copdnewstoday.com

Antioxidant NAC Found to Ease Lung Scarring in Preclinical Study

Treatment with the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) lowered blood levels of pro-inflammatory molecules and reduced lung scarring, or fibrosis, in a rat model of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a study shows. This beneficial effect was associated with the suppression of two molecules — von Willebrand factor (VWF) and p38 mitogen-activated...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Kymera Study Validates IRAK4 as Viable Protein Degradation Target

Kymera President and CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D./Courtesy Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics announced positive interim results from its Phase I placebo-controlled trial of targeted protein degradation for anti-inflammation. At this week’s 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, Kymera presented data from a Single Ascending Dose portion of a Phase I...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Zanubrutinib for B-Cell Lymphomas

Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: Moving on to zanubrutinib, that’s another second-generation BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitor with the same mechanism of action. It first was approved for mantle cell lymphoma, and is another effective drug. For differences, the common question is whether to use ACALA [acalabrutinib] or ZANU [zanubrutinib]. Again, we talked about the fact that in the absence of head-to-head trials, to me it’s impossible to make a comment about that. Logistically at least, the PPI issue, proton pump inhibitor, and limitations with acalabrutinib could be a problem in some patients, with the fact that zanubrutinib could be given as once-a-day dosing. But both are great drugs, and it’s extremely hard to pick one over the other, a great experience with both drugs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Autophagy is induced and modulated by cholesterol depletion through transcription of autophagy-related genes and attenuation of flux

Perturbations to cellular homeostasis, including reduction of the cholesterol level, induce autophagy, a self-digestion process of cellular constituents through an autophagosomal"“lysosomal pathway. In accord with its function as a membrane organizer and metabolic sentinel, the cellular response to cholesterol depletion comprises multiple phenomena, including the activation of transcriptional responses, accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and activation of stress-related signaling pathways. However, the molecular mechanisms by which cholesterol depletion regulates autophagy and the putative involvement of transcriptional responses, ROS and/or stress-related signaling in autophagy regulation in this biological context are not fully understood. Here, we find that cholesterol depletion regulates autophagy at three different levels. First, employing RNA-seq, we show that cholesterol depletion increases the expression of autophagy-related genes independent of ROS or JNK activity. Second, analysis of LC3 lipidation and intracellular localization, and of p62 levels and degradation kinetics, reveals that cholesterol depletion mediates autophagy induction while interfering with autophagic flux. Of note, only the latter depends on ROS accumulation and JNK activity. In view of the common use of cholesterol-reducing drugs as therapeutic agents, our findings have important implications for multiple cellular settings in which autophagy plays a prominent role.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CircETFA upregulates CCL5 by sponging miR-612 and recruiting EIF4A3 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma

As a kind of malignant tumors, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been studied continuously, but the mechanisms are not well understood. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are widespread in eukaryotes and play an important role in the growth of organisms and in the occurrence of diseases. The role of circRNAs in HCC remains to be further explored. In this study, CircRNA microarray analysis was used to assess the plasma from HCC patients and healthy controls and to identify circRNAs involved in HCC tumorigenesis. CircETFA was overexpressed in HCC tissues, plasma, and cells. Clinicopathological data revealed that abnormally high circETFA expression was associated with a poor prognosis. In function, circETFA promotes the malignant phenotype of HCC cells in vivo and in vitro, inhibits cycle arrest, and decreases the proportion of apoptotic cells. In mechanism, it can upregulate C-C motif chemokine ligand 5 (CCL5) in HCC cells, thereby regulating the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/Akt pathway and other key downstream effectors (e.g., FoxO6). Furthermore, circETFA prolonged the half-life of CCL5 mRNA by recruiting the eukaryotic initiation factor 4A3 (EIF4A3) and acted as a sponge of hsa-miR-612 to suppress the silencing effect of hsa-miR-612 on CCL5. In conclusion, CircETFA can increase the expression of CCL5 to promote the progression of HCC by sponging hsa-mir-612 and recruiting EIF4A3, and is promising as a novel biomarker and therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
FOX59

IUPUI scientist awarded $792,000 to study DNA repair

INDIANAPOLIS — An IUPUI researcher was awarded a $792,000, four-year grant from the American Cancer Society so that she can study the role of DNA replication errors in cancer. Lata Balakrishnan, an associate professor of biology at IUPUI, will be using the grant to support her research to understand how regulatory processes ensure the accuracy […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nature.com

Clinical practices underlie COVID-19 patient respiratory microbiome composition and its interactions with the host

Understanding the pathology of COVID-19 is a global research priority. Early evidence suggests that the respiratory microbiome may be playing a role in disease progression, yet current studies report contradictory results. Here, we examine potential confounders in COVID-19 respiratory microbiome studies by analyzing the upper (n"‰="‰58) and lower (n"‰="‰35) respiratory tract microbiome in well-phenotyped COVID-19 patients and controls combining microbiome sequencing, viral load determination, and immunoprofiling. We find that time in the intensive care unit and type of oxygen support, as well as associated treatments such as antibiotic usage, explain the most variation within the upper respiratory tract microbiome, while SARS-CoV-2 viral load has a reduced impact. Specifically, mechanical ventilation is linked to altered community structure and significant shifts in oral taxa previously associated with COVID-19. Single-cell transcriptomics of the lower respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients identifies specific oral bacteria in physical association with proinflammatory immune cells, which show higher levels of inflammatory markers. Overall, our findings suggest confounders are driving contradictory results in current COVID-19 microbiome studies and careful attention needs to be paid to ICU stay and type of oxygen support, as bacteria favored in these conditions may contribute to the inflammatory phenotypes observed in severe COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

CANOPY-1 Data Support Continued Study of Canakinumab in Select Populations of Patients With Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Although canakinumab, an investigational interleukin-1β inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab did not meet the primary end points for locally advanced metastatic non–small cell lung cancer in the CANOPY-1 trial, it could have potential in certain patient subgroups. Although canakinumab (ACZ885) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and platinum-based doublet therapy did meet the...
CANCER

