ServiceNow Introduces New Messaging Service to Help Organizations Connect with Customers and Employees Wherever They’re Located

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced ServiceNow Messaging Service to help organizations drive better service experiences from issue to resolution. Marketing Technology News: Autokatalyst Acquires Cloud-Based Robotic Process Automation Platform OfficeBots. “by 2025, 80% of customer service organizations will have...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Research Finds Web Designers Feel That Their Work is Undervalued

Survey reveals frustration at the fees commanded by web designers. Research from web host 20i has revealed frustration among web designers over their clients’ attitudes towards pricing. Marketing Technology News: Embrace Joins the Datadog Marketplace to Deliver Mobile Observability with High-Fidelity User…. The survey of 500 web designers found 87%...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Product Management Leaders

Service helps uncover product innovation opportunities to address unmet customer needs and create standout experiences that fuel growth. Forrester announced Forrester Decisions for Product Management, a new research service that helps product management leaders and their teams take on an expanding remit to create standout product experiences. According to Forrester, product management leaders in high-performing organizations spend a minimum of 25% of their time understanding customer needs. Forrester Decisions for Product Management offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enhance product managers’ ability to quickly and more clearly identify unmet customer needs while emphasizing a consistent, collaborative approach to managing products through their lifecycle.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Kara Richardson Whitely launches advisory service to help brands to connect with plus-sized customers

Author, influencer, and public speaker Kara Richardson Whitely today announced the launch of her new advisory service for outdoor brands. A trained specialist in disruptor strategy from Harvard Business School Online, Whitely is offering to “help brands build compassion and understanding in the often ignored extended size market.”. Whitely’s two...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Emplifi’s Unveils New Voice of Customer Features to Give Brands AI-Powered Marketing, Sales and Customer Service Capabilities

Latest Emplifi Voice of Customer innovative features brings Decision AI and updated survey frameworks that offer valuable insights on campaign performance, product trends, and more. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced the latest innovative features of its Voice of Customer (VoC) solution, offering Decision AI that elevates...
SOFTWARE
WCIA

SpotOn helps customers get better service at restaurants with their technologies

There’s lots of ways to use technology to help small businesses capitalize on changes. COVID has caused many restaurants to have labor shortages. Lower staffing levels can be addressed by several of our easy to use products and services in a way that can allow businesses to run better and smoother in spite of lower staffing levels. In fact, properly used, SpotOn’s Restaurant Point of Sale technologies can help restaurants of all sizes serve customers better while reducing costs for business owners. Customers can have better experiences even with less servers. Servers can help more guests, earn more tips while reducing wait-times.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chainstoreage.com

Sephora introduces new two-hour delivery, live help services

A beauty giant is expanding its same-day delivery options and reintroducing an online shopping advisory tool. As part of its Beauty on Demand omnichannel fulfillment hub, Sephora is rolling out a new, proprietary, same-day delivery service. Customers who shop for items on Sephora’s e-commerce site or mobile app can select “same-day delivery” on the product detail page, input their ZIP code, and then add the desired product to their carts.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Precisely Integrates with ServiceNow to Maximize Customer Trust in Data

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced an evolution of its partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. The partnership expansion includes the Built on Now certification of six Precisely Ironstream solutions in the ServiceNow Store, to assure a higher degree of trust, reliability, and security for customers seeking to download the apps.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

NetSuite Analytics Warehouse Helps Organizations Unlock New Opportunities

New Pre-Built Analytics Help Customers Accelerate Insights and Enhance Decision Making. To help organizations quickly identify new growth opportunities, Oracle NetSuite today announced the availability of NetSuite Analytics Warehouse. Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps customers spot patterns and quickly surface insights from NetSuite and third-party data to enhance decision making and uncover new revenue streams.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Share your experience: How does your organization introduce new systems?

Reg Reader Survey The introduction of new systems into an organization is essential. If we stay still, if we continue to rely on legacy systems, if we fail to innovate – well, we (or, in reality, the company) will die. As business guru Sir John Harvey-Jones once put it: “If you are doing things the same way as two years ago, you are almost certainly doing them wrong.”
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

How can excellent customer service help in the expansion of your company?

Customer service isn’t only about retaining clients, but it’s an effective way to boost sales. Some research has shown that almost 52% of customers will not pursue online purchases because they can’t find the exact information they are looking for. Online Study Courses platform offers engaging content that can be...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Amex will let employees work wherever they want one month a year

American Express will allow employees to work from wherever they want at least four weeks a year as part of the company’s push to offer greater flexibility even after the pandemic subsides. American Express will place employees into one of three groups: hybrid, on-site or fully virtual, Chief Executive Steve...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

ServiceNow Messaging Service enables two‑way conversations between businesses and customers

ServiceNow announced ServiceNow Messaging Service to help organizations drive better service experiences from issue to resolution. Leveraging the Twilio platform, ServiceNow Messaging Service allows organizations to purchase SMS and WhatsApp directly from ServiceNow, making it easier to quickly integrate popular messaging platforms with ServiceNow workflows. This gives organizations another channel to engage with customers and employees, regardless of their location, and help quickly solve customer requests for a more seamless end-to-end experience.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Mindtree Launches Industry-Specific IoT Solutions Built On ServiceNow Connected Operations

Solutions will help manufacturing and consumer goods enterprises to proactively solve issues and drive cross-organizational action. Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced an expanded relationship with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. As a partner for ServiceNow Connected Operations, a proactive system of action for IoT, Mindtree will build industry solutions to help enterprises turn data from their Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure into actionable business workflows.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Shutterstock Introduces New Workflow Applications, Data-Enabled Features and Flexible Subscriptions To Transform The Customer Creative Journey

Shutterstock launches two workflow applications for Enterprise customers, Music Match Tool, and a new eCommerce mixed-asset subscription, FLEX 25, that helps customers discover, plan and collaborate faster in their creative journey. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Introducing reverb, New Company Builds Semi-Custom Websites Quickly and Affordably for Small Businesses

Sister Company of Echo Media Group Caters to Start-Ups, Non-Profits, Restaurants, and Professional Service Sectors. reverb, a company that builds semi-custom websites exclusively for small businesses, officially launched . A sister company to the award-winning digital marketing agency Echo Media Group, reverb originated to give back to small businesses. reverb’s proprietary technology platform makes it possible to build a polished, SEO and mobile-friendly website for a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time. Although applicable to any small business, reverb focuses on the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 including start-ups, non-profits, restaurants, and professional service sectors.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Qlik Customers Rave In BARC’s BI & Analytics Survey 22 Results

Real-World Users Rank Qlik Sense Number One in Six Categories, Including Business Value, Project Length and Analyses. The recent BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 highlights Qlik® as a leading choice for modern analytics and business intelligence in the BI and analytics community. Qlik Sense® earned six number one rankings and 45 leading positions in six peer groups in the annual survey of around 2,500 BI and analytics practitioners.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ActionIQ Launches Industry-First Fully Integrated Real-Time Customer Experience Solution

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the general availability of ActionIQ Real-Time Customer Experience (RTCX). With RTCX added to ActionIQ’s proprietary CDP technology, B2B and B2C brands are now able to orchestrate more intelligent experiences in real time leveraging the entire customer profile — increasing customer loyalty, retention and lifetime value.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Salesforce and DocuSign Team Up to Enable Contract Collaboration Through Slack, Help Drive Customer Revenue, and Create Digital-First Customer Experiences

Salesforce and DocuSign today announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to build new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world. New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ActiveCampaign Crosses 1,000 Employees Worldwide

Customer experience automation leader continues year of strong momentum with cross-functional Q3 successes including extending their unified data model, new app ecosystem investments, and industry recognition. ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), celebrated reaching 1,000 employees globally. The team hosted an internal virtual celebration for all of its...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PagerDuty Announces Updates to Customer Service Application for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PagerDuty customers benefit from real-time service status to customer service agents on critical, customer-impacting incidents. PagerDuty, Inc, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has updated PagerDuty for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. This update provides businesses with a new way to instantly update service agents and stakeholders of critical customer-impacting incidents and gives them the power to drive action and engage with experts across the organization to speed up resolution time and improve customer satisfaction.
SOFTWARE

