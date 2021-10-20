ServiceNow Introduces New Messaging Service to Help Organizations Connect with Customers and Employees Wherever They’re Located

There’s lots of ways to use technology to help small businesses capitalize on changes. COVID has caused many restaurants to have labor shortages. Lower staffing levels can be addressed by several of our easy to use products and services in a way that can allow businesses to run better and smoother in spite of lower staffing levels. In fact, properly used, SpotOn’s Restaurant Point of Sale technologies can help restaurants of all sizes serve customers better while reducing costs for business owners. Customers can have better experiences even with less servers. Servers can help more guests, earn more tips while reducing wait-times.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO