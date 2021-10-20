CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: 717 New Cases Confirmed, 22 New Deaths

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.08% to 3.36%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

The Lebanon Reporter

COVID-19 deaths reveal startling vaccination statistic in Indiana

EVANSVILLE – Robb Walter III was just 42 years old when he died, his father says, of COVID-19 pneumonia – unvaccinated. Walter – “Bulldog” to friends and family – left behind a girlfriend, a band he was playing in, a job he loved, and parents who are telling the world on Facebook not to make their son’s mistake.
cbslocal.com

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Report More Than 10,000 Covid Cases Since Reopening In Person, State Board Will Revisit Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 has taken a toll on Maryland schools. The Maryland Department of Education revealed Tuesday there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since classrooms reopened in person. The Maryland Dept of Education reports 10,806 confirmed #covid19 cases among students and 1,835 among staff. More than 49,000 students have had to be quarantined. Here is a cumulative look at the cases and a breakdown by county/Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tK2PErTCjY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2021 Almost 50,000 students have had to be quarantined. The Department of Education listed the case rate and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 10,412 New Cases, 73 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,412 new coronavirus cases and 73 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,540,721 cases and 30,976 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,783 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675in ICUs. The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%. The state says 13,597,969 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,424,270 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 989 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths over the past three days. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 776 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases. Some of the new deaths were an import of data from the state, and all happened this month. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and eight were 65 or older. There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,274 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,285. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Baltimore Sun

‘Disrespected’: Maryland’s struggling child care providers see delay in state rollout of COVID relief funds

The emails kept pouring in, fraught with anxiety. With little notice, the Maryland State Department of Education dropped its Sept. 30 target for processing $155 million in federal grants to prop up 5,180 child care providers reeling under the pandemic-induced weight of lost business and added costs. “This is absolutely ridiculous,” wrote one provider to the state comptroller’s office, which ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Poll: Nearly 1 In 10 Marylanders Spurn COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite Maryland’s best efforts to get its residents vaccinated, including cash incentives, some adults in the state say they definitely won’t get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a new Goucher College Poll. Of the 700 Marylanders surveyed, 9% of residents said they definitely won’t get the vaccine. It’s not a big change from the 10% who said the same in the March 2021 poll. A significant change since the last survey: just 2% of residents said they’ll only get the vaccine if it’s required, compared to 8% in March. The change comes at a time groups are protesting vaccine...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Is Maryland A Southern State? Not According To Most Marylanders

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Is Maryland more northern or southern? The answer to that question depends on whom you ask, but most Marylanders say it’s northern. That’s according to the results of a new Goucher College poll, which shows 65% of residents consider Maryland a northern state, more than double the 27% who view it as a southern state. While the responses seem fairly cut-and-dried, the state’s history is a little bit more complicated. Maryland actually sits below the Mason-Dixon Line, which divided free states in the north from their slave-owning counterparts in the south during the Civil War era. For decades, the state’s song was James Ryder Randall’s “Maryland, My Maryland,” which called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill scrapping the tune. But ultimately, the consensus among residents from all walks of life — regardless of age, gender, race, and political stance — is that Maryland is a northern state. Among other things, the Goucher College poll found most residents support marijuana legalization and they view Gov. Hogan in a favorable light.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Some Maryland counties are confronting the costly projects needed to weather climate change

In this otherwise idyllic stretch of Charles County, Theresa Deminne’s yard is full of what she calls the circles of hell. There’s the pit, 12 feet deep, that appeared during heavy rains in summer 2020 and is slowly swallowing a ring of plastic orange fencing. Nearby, a newer sinkhole is already nearly as deep. A dip in the lawn where the grass is greener suggests another could form, not far ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Jump To 731, State Reports More Than 21K New Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 731 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .06% to 3.05%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Montgomery Co. on track to end indoor mask mandate this week

Montgomery County, Maryland, is on pace to end its indoor mask mandate this week if current transmission levels of COVID-19 remain low over the next few days, officials say. Maryland’s largest county re-imposed its indoor mask mandate in early August amid a hike in coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

Maryland School Board To Reconsider Universal Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks in schools have been a hot topic for months now but come December, the state school board will reconsider the universal mask mandate and quarantine policies. As vaccination rates go up in schools across the country, the question now is: when can masks come down?. “It’s...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

FDA Advisory Panel Backs Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 5 To 11

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a major step toward ending this pandemic once and for all. Pfizer’s request to roll out covid vaccines to kids as young as five cleared a major hurdle. An FDA advisory panel carefully debated before giving the green light — meaning 28 million kids nationwide could start rolling up their sleeves as soon as next week. The Pfizer vaccine may soon be available to its youngest patients. “I think it’s very important they be vaccinated,” said Debbie. Tuesday, the FDA endorsed a mini-dose of the company’s vaccine for kids ages five to 11 and the state is getting ready for...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Below 2,300

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of inpatients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals has dropped below 2,300, according to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 2,254 inpatients were reported as having COVID-19, down from 2,323 on Tuesday. CBS4 Exclusive: Former Broward...
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

