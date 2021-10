What did Kyle Shanahan see in Trey Lance that he didn’t see in Justin Fields?. That was a fair question when Bears general manager Ryan Pace made the bold move to trade up from 20th to 11th in the first round of the draft to get Fields. Not only was Fields the fourth quarterback taken, but Shanahan — the 49ers’ head coach and a quarterback whisperer of some repute — chose the relatively unproven Lance of North Dakota State over Fields, who was considered in a class with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson as an NFL prospect. The 49ers, in fact, traded three first-round picks to the Dolphins to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 to get Lance.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO