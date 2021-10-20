RePurpose for a Reason looking for artists and creatives

Calling all artists, DIYers and creatives: the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity will hold their annual RePurpose for a Reason on November 4th.

Currently, the event is seeking the support of the community through project donations. Local craft artists can check items out of the ReStore, at no cost, to “RePurpose,” refinish, and return to donate to the event and be included in the silent auction, which will be online and in-person at the ReStore.

Herb Grulke, a ReStore volunteer of nine years, has contributed pieces annually since the fundraiser began.

“My specialty is not throwing anything away," he said. "If you can make something out of it, make something out of it.”

The event is open for registration at no cost. All money raised from the cash raffle and online auction goes directly back into Habitat to build homes, communities, and hope in Brown County. The organization is holding weekly giveaways for registrants, and anyone interested can find the details on the event Facebook page .

“I ask us to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, 'We owe this to our community," said Cora Haltaufderheid, Executive Director. "If we have time and talents, we would really welcome your hour in the garage, or three hours in your garage, the next couple of weeks to make a project.”

Jenna Bree

If you are interested in showing off your skill for 'RePurposing,' you can check out an item on the RePurpose for a Reason website , or you can contribute by:

1. Checking out a ReStore item or items with a $70 value or less, “RePurpose,” or refinish the item(s), and return it to the ReStore (1967 Allouez Avenue) before November 3rd to be included in the online auction.

2. Create your own project and donate it to the event to be included in the online auction. Regular updates are shared on the ReStore social media pages for “RePurpose Alerts” on available items in the store.

If you are a business that interested in becoming a partner, contact Matt Harper, mharper@greenbayhabitat.org for more information.