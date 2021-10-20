CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFT releases Dustin Hopkins, signs kicker Chris Blewitt from practice squad

By Chris Lingebach
 7 days ago
The Washington Football Team has released kicker Dustin Hopkins and signed Chris Blewitt from its practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Washington first signed Blewitt to its practice squad two weeks ago, days after Hopkins missed two extra point attempts in a win over Atlanta, and released him a week later. Blewitt signed back with Washington's practice squad on Tuesday of this week.

Hopkins has successfully converted both extra point attempts since and is 5-for-6 in field goal attempts in consecutive losses to the Saints and Chiefs. He missed from 42 yards in Sunday's loss against the Chiefs, with Washington leading 13-10 in the third quarter.

Hopkins has been with Washington for seven seasons, first signing in 2015. He’s had an 84 percent success rate on field goals in that time but has struggled from long range, converting only 14 of 27 from 50 yards and beyond (51.8%). He’s 55-of-68 (80.8%) from 40 to 49 yards.

Blewitt, 26, was part of an extraordinary eight-person kicker competition with the Chicago Bears in the summer of 2019 and was among the three finalists to win the job before being cut. He logged 52 college games at Pittsburgh, registering a 69.6 percent success rate by making 55 of 79 field goal attempts across four seasons (2013-16).

Blewitt has never kicked in an NFL game.

A Northern Virginia native, the unfortunately named Blewitt has spent time as an assistant at Hayfield Secondary School (Alexandria) and has also worked at Home Depot while between jobs. Blewitt was First Team All-Met as a senior at West Potomac High School in 2012, kicking eight field goals with a long of 50 yards while averaging 43.5 yards per punt and reaching the end zone on 45 of 48 kickoffs.

#Pinstripe Bowl#Bears#Practice Squad#American Football#Wft#The Saints And Chiefs#Northwestern#Hayfield Secondary School#Home Depot#First Team#West Potomac High School
