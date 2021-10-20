Seneca artist uses blankets, sewing circles for inspiration

Skagway’s new Shoreline Park restroom project will feature a Northwest Coast formline style metal cutout called Reflection. Lifelong Skagway resident Beau Dennis created it. “It’s an eagle looking directly at another eagle, you know, as a mirror image. I have two meanings in that for myself. It was kind of like looking into a mirror but looking into the past to my ancestors for strength and guidance. Especially, as you know, the times that I was working on that and creating it was in the heart of a pandemic. And so it was that idea of being able to find strength and guidance in places where you wouldn’t necessarily always look for it and at the same time it’s you know, a reflection of looking at yourself,” said Dennis.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 12 DAYS AGO