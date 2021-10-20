CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca artist uses blankets, sewing circles for inspiration

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeneca artist Marie Watt is having a real moment in...

ourcommunitynow.com

Gallaudet University

Senior Mbisana Kgakgamatso meets artist Oree Originol who inspired his work

Mbisana Kgakgamatso, a senior from Tutume, a village in Botswana, took faculty member Amy Stevens’ summer course, GSR 300: Art of Protest. During this course, Stevens taught her students about the medium of art and channeling important political and social messages through various creative outlets. One of the examples Stevens...
WASHINGTON, DC
wtoc.com

SLAMMERS UNITE! Local artists share passion and inspiration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is an opportunity for artists to sell their work without paying the normal gallery commissions. It’s also the chance to get inspired by their peers. “When I look at other people’s art and the styles that they are engaged in,...
SAVANNAH, GA
yr.media

Gen Z Artists Inspired by Hispanic Trailblazers

Latino Gen Z artists nationwide recognize the trailblazers for their contributions to the arts and their long lasting impact of seeing Hispanic artists appreciated. Florida resident and 17-year-old Sureily Marestein said artwork enables expression of her Hispanic heritage and found Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali to be one of the main artists who inspired her because of his style of the creative mind and wonders.
VISUAL ART
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Artist inspires fifth grade pumpkin sculptures

Artist Yayoi Kusama was the inspiration for pumpkin activities in Agricultural Art Explorations at New Albany Elementary School. Fifth-grade students enjoyed recreating Kusama’s pumpkin sculpture, while fourth-grade students learned about patterns and repetition in the artwork.
NEW ALBANY, MS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
khns.org

A Skagway artist shares the inspiration for his newest project

Skagway’s new Shoreline Park restroom project will feature a Northwest Coast formline style metal cutout called Reflection. Lifelong Skagway resident Beau Dennis created it. “It’s an eagle looking directly at another eagle, you know, as a mirror image. I have two meanings in that for myself. It was kind of like looking into a mirror but looking into the past to my ancestors for strength and guidance. Especially, as you know, the times that I was working on that and creating it was in the heart of a pandemic. And so it was that idea of being able to find strength and guidance in places where you wouldn’t necessarily always look for it and at the same time it’s you know, a reflection of looking at yourself,” said Dennis.
SKAGWAY, AK
mymodernmet.com

15 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

Do you love contemporary art? If so, take a peek at this modern-day masterpiece: a collection of contemporary art gifts. Here, you'll find unique presents inspired by the iconic work of today's top artists. If you're interested in forward-thinking fashion, you're sure to feel “toe-tally” stylish in a pair of Yayoi Kusama socks—especially when paired with show-stopping accessories like a Banksy necklace or a Guerrilla Girls pin. Or, if you're more of a creative decorator, a polka-dot pillow and shiny Balloon Dog are bound to brighten up any space.
VISUAL ART
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Green River artist looking to inspire others through her work

GREEN RIVER -- “There’s never been a time in my life when I haven’t been creating something. I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember and I’ve never stopped loving it.”. That’s where the journey began for Green River resident and artist Amber Hunt, known as Amber Marie,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Inspired Linen Collections

Slowtide dedicated its latest capsule collection to artist Keith Haring. Thirty years after his death, Haring's art still lives on through his iconic and timeless work. His style is instantly recognizable due to his bold, animated figures. Slowtide partnered with Artestar to curate a capsule collection that features the artist's energetic drawings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
danapointtimes.com

Dana Point Artist Creates Custom Water Color-Inspired Portraits of Pets

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Hypebae

Timberland Features Artist Olivia Rose For Its Nature-Inspired Campaign

An inspiring space where creativity can flourish and new innovative ideas are constantly forming is crucial for the creative process. Certain elements of the room from its set up, to the decor and lighting can affect the brain’s capability to generate new concepts. To help people revamp their environments and stimulate their minds, Timberland tapped artist and designer Olivia Rose to share how she leveraged her talents to launch her creative studio.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
essexnewsdaily.com

Ice meets art: professional artist exhibits latest ice-inspired works

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sarah Canfield, a West Orange–based artist, will debut her new sculptural, lightbox paintings and mixed media works in the Art Fair 14C at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City from Nov. 12 to 14. Canfield’s exhibit will include mixed media and pastel works as well as backlit,...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Grand Island Independent

Inspired by nature, Marquette artists create unique instrument

In a clearing under dappled sunlight reaching through the trees, modernity in the form of a laptop, cello, professional-grade speaker and a musical instrument like none before created music like no one has heard before. The instrument is so new, creators William Jason Raynovich and Rebecca Reineke have yet to...
MARQUETTE, NE
newjerseystage.com

"Full Circle 2021 Art From Afar" - A Virtual Celebration of Work by Artists with Disabilities On November 6th

Josh Handler, a resident of the Matheny Medical and Educational Center’s group home in Frelinghuysen, NJ, was one of the first participants 28 years ago in Matheny’s innovative Arts Access Program, which enables individuals with disabilities to create fine art, working with professional artists who act as their facilitators. He flourished as a creative visual artist during the program’s early years, producing several paintings and digital art pieces.
THEATER & DANCE
Valley Breeze

Inspired by Bowie, NPHS artist shines

NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s an inexplicable urge to create felt by artists: a deep need more than a want to pick up the pencil or paintbrush. For David Raphael LeClair, the feeling is hard to ignore. “It’s like a little pebble in my soul, and I need to carve it...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
knopnews2.com

Impact Art inspires a new generation of artists

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past three years, graffiti artist Josh Arias and Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher have painted more than a dozen murals in downtown Kearney and in surrounding communities. It’s a partnership that started in 2019 after teaching art to at risk-youth...
KEARNEY, NE
Forward

Yiddish Folklore Inspires American Artist Debra Olin

Read this article in Yiddish. As seen in a new exhibit at the Museum at Eldridge Street, artist Debra Olin has created large format monoprint collages that explore Jewish folkloric superstitions and religious practices, particularly those of women in the Russian Pale of Settlement. Olin based her art on the...
VISUAL ART

