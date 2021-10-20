Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals beat Avalanche 6-3

The Washington Capitals have not faced the Colorado Avalanche since February 13, 2020 in Denver, but that all changes tonight. Here’s how the Caps are lining up:. Connor McMichael makes his season debut tonight, centering the third line between Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie. Despite two strong games from Vitek Vanecek to start the season, Ilya Samsonov gets his first start of the year tonight, against a very good team coming off a three day break. Oh, and Nathan MacKinnon is making his season debut tonight after missing the first two games in COVID protocol. Good luck, Sammy, this is quite a first game of the season.
