Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals beat Avalanche 6-3

By WesternSlopeNow.com - WesternSlopeNow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvgeny Kuznetsov skated to the bench after a...

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their homestand with a huge 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche were fully healthy with Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup and it was the Caps first Western Conference opponent since March 1, 2020. Evgeny Kuznetsov has played well and on Tuesday night he was finally rewarded in a big way.
The Washington Capitals have not faced the Colorado Avalanche since February 13, 2020 in Denver, but that all changes tonight. Here’s how the Caps are lining up:. Connor McMichael makes his season debut tonight, centering the third line between Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie. Despite two strong games from Vitek Vanecek to start the season, Ilya Samsonov gets his first start of the year tonight, against a very good team coming off a three day break. Oh, and Nathan MacKinnon is making his season debut tonight after missing the first two games in COVID protocol. Good luck, Sammy, this is quite a first game of the season.
3 Takeaways From Avalanche Loss to Capitals

After Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss at the hand of the Washington Capitals, the Colorado Avalanche fall to 1-2-0 and extend their frustrating start to the season. Although Nathan MacKinnon made his season debut after being kept out of the first two games by COVID-19 protocol, the team failed to capitalize on the return of their offensive talisman. Although it’s too early to draw any sweeping conclusions, several alarming trends have emerged. Now, here are three takeaways and observations from Colorado’s latest disappointing loss.
NHL
