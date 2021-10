Crunch fans, are you ready? Lightning fans eager to see how the next crop of middle-six forwards are developing, are you ready? Goodness knows I am ready. The Syracuse Crunch are back for the 2021-22 AHL season and it kicks off tonight. Old faces are back, new faces are ready to start their professional careers, and most importantly, fans are ready to fill the War Memorial Upstate Medical Arena at the OnCenter War Memorial to the brim again. Sorry about that, it’s been awhile since I covered the Crunch.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO