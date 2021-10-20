Bite into 6 new paperbacks, fresh as crisp fall apples

This Fall, try adding healthy pumpkin into your everyday recipes for some easy and healthy treats. Pumpkins are great for carving and making into a pie, but they are also a nutrient-dense food, meaning they are low in calories and full of essential vitamins and minerals. Pumpkins are rich in antioxidants and especially high in Vitamin A, which means they help keep your immune system strong, are good for your eyesight and help support healthy skin.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO