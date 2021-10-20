Bite into 6 new paperbacks, fresh as crisp fall apples

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That, combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that … Apple Crisp.
A trip to the apple orchard on a crisp day alerts your senses that fall is here. Today’s Transitions hit the road in search of some local apple varieties to create a few of our favorite fall dishes. Consider these tasty recipes a celebration of fall, in all its colorful (and yummy) splendor.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
When it comes to dessert, I will happily pour hours of time and plenty of effort into elaborate treats (like this choux au craquelin). But sometimes, the simplest desserts end up being the best. And this Pioneer Woman apple crisp recipe proves that!. Piled high with a layer of juicy,...
Apple financiers are amazing little French pastry tea cakes that are perfect for fall. They are light, delicate and packed with caramel apple flavor. The bite-sized treats are not too sweet, so if you're trying to cut back on sugar, they may be a good option. Each small cake has real caramelized apple inside. The texture is moist and the taste is divine!
It’s apple season! The apple harvest is a wonderful marker of the changing seasons. The air becomes cool and crisp, the leaves begin to change color and fall to the ground, and this delightful red fruit helps us transition from the light salads of summer to the heartier soups and roasts of autumn.
This Fall, try adding healthy pumpkin into your everyday recipes for some easy and healthy treats. Pumpkins are great for carving and making into a pie, but they are also a nutrient-dense food, meaning they are low in calories and full of essential vitamins and minerals. Pumpkins are rich in antioxidants and especially high in Vitamin A, which means they help keep your immune system strong, are good for your eyesight and help support healthy skin.
(Mass Appeal) – Earlier in the show, Alanna and Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, whipped up a delicious sage and pumpkin risotto, which was nice. But I’m here with Ashley to make dessert!. Ingredients:. 1 cup flour. ¼ tsp. nutmeg. ½ tsp. ground ginger. 1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon.
Apples (use your favorites, we used Granny Smith and Honey Crisp) ½ cup chopped walnuts (optional) Peel and core the apples. Cut into bite sized pieces and place in zip top bag. Into the bag add: lemon juice, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¼ cup brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and 3...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As the weather changes and temperatures begin to drop, one classic and refreshing fall drink is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Hot apple cider — but how do you make it?. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice has become a popular flavor in...
Talk about a recipe that's as fun to eat as it is to make, and you're talking about this easy apple pops recipe. The toppings can be whatever you enjoy. Get creative!. Slice the apples into 1/2-inch slices. Insert a craft stick or wooden dowel into the bottom of each apple slice.
Each year I like to create an Apple Cider Bar for our family and guests to enjoy throughout the fall season. Through everyday moments, you can catch me with some sort of liquid in my hand. So the idea of creating a cozy space for our family and guests to serve themselves with a seasonal liquid is something I find really special. Today I am sharing a classic fall Apple Cider Bar!
Pumpkin spice is great and all, but there’s another fall flavor that doesn’t get nearly the amount of recognition it deserves: apple cider. Made with freshly picked apples, the apple cider donuts from Apple Annie’s Orchard in Wilcox are a classic autumn treat. They’re perfect for enjoying while you stroll through the pumpkin patch or admire the changing leaves.
Fall is peak season for apples–the October Harvest of the Month–and they can be used in a variety of recipes from breakfast to dinner. This recipe for Crockpot Applesauce can be enjoyed any time of day. After just 15 minutes of prep time, you can sit back and lick your lips while the delicious smells fill your house.
Fall has been here for a while, calendar-wise. It has not been here temperature-wise until last Saturday. Suddenly, the temperature dropped to the 50s, and fall was really and truly here. It made me want a puffy jacket, a walk in the park, and a bowl of chili, in that...
Anyone can make a good apple crisp. Even if they “hate to bake.” Apple crisp is so much easier to make than an apple pie. There’s no fussy pie crust to make or roll out. The topping gets simply sprinkled on top for a beautiful, buttery crisp top that is even more addicting. You’ll have more time to dream up your next fall baking project with all that extra time.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Have read 4 six-ounce ramekins. Or a 2-quart baking dish. To make the crumble, whisk the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder together in a medium mixing bowl. Add the oil and stir to combine with a wooden spoon or flexible spatula – or better yet, use your fingers, pinching the crumble together to form clumps. Place in the freezer while you prepare the apples.
Warm, spicy apple crisp makes a perfect dessert for cool fall evenings. The recipe calls for only a few simple ingredients that you probably have on hand. Apples are abundant in grocery stores and farmer’s markets this time of year and the price is more budget-friendly than at other times.
