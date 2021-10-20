CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.N. finds that governments are still planning to increase oil and gas production despite climate warnings

By Li Cohen
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimiting global warming to 1.5°C is vital to reducing the risk of catastrophic natural disasters and weather events. Global leaders have spent months committing to make this happen, but on Wednesday, the United Nations released a report showing that their actions are falling short. The 2021 Production Gap Report...

www.cbsnews.com

24/7 Wall St.

This City Emits the Most Carbon Dioxide in the World

Carbon dioxide is an acidic colorless gas. Because it is soluble in water, it can be found in a number of liquids which include oil and natural gas. It is also a greenhouse gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Its concentration has increased over time because of, primarily, the burning of fossil fuels. Because humanity […]
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What you need to know about the upcoming U.N. global climate summit

President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement. President Joe Biden rejoined on his first day in office. But Senate Democrats are still fighting over new climate legislation that would give Mr. Biden something to brag about as the U.S. attempts to reassert itself as a leader at next week's global climate summit.
POTUS
TheConversationAU

Australia's clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

Days out from the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Morrison government on Tuesday announced a “practically achievable” path to reaching its new target of net-zero emissions by 2050. As expected, the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach – eschewing policies such as a carbon price in favour of technological solutions to reduce emissions. Developing Australia’s fledgling hydrogen industry is a central plank in the plan. This technological shift should not be seen as a cost burden for Australia. Yes, major transformation in industry is needed as it moves away from conventional fossil-fuelled processes. But this green industrial revolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

Democrats Are Coming After Big Oil Over the Industry’s Endless Climate Bullshit

“I believe that nicotine is not addictive.” “Mr. Congressman, cigarettes and nicotine clearly do not meet the classic definition of addiction. There is no intoxication.” “I don’t believe that nicotine or our products are addictive.” So went the testimony of the presidents of Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds, and U.S. Tobacco Company, respectively, back in 1994, under oath, during a hearing convened by the House Subcommittee on Health and the Environment. The hearing was held to consider whether the Food & Drug Administration should regulate cigarettes like a drug, and the addictiveness of nicotine was critical to answering that question. Within a few years,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

India vows to take up 'climate justice' combat at COP26

India will be a fighter for "climate justice" at the upcoming COP26 summit, seeking to make rich nations pay for measures to ease rising temperatures, the country's environment minister said Wednesday. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India would set out what extra efforts it is ready to make "at the appropriate place and the appropriate time."
ADVOCACY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Major gas supplier Qatar Energy plans 'green' bonds -sources

RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, is working on a plan to reinvent itself as environmentally responsible for investors via a framework that will pave the way for it to sell "green" bonds in a deal likely to be worth several billion dollars, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. natgas eases on lower European prices ahead of storage report

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday on rising output, forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and lower global gas prices after Russia said it would send more fuel to Europe for the winter heating season. That price decline also came ahead...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Liberty Steel restarts UK plant at night to save on energy costs

LONDON (Reuters) -Liberty Steel has restarted production at a British plant, running overnight when energy costs are cheaper, the group owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Thursday. A lobby group for Britain’s steel industry warned this month that plants could be forced to shut if they did not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

