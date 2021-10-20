CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Antibiotics Used in Dialysis Patients Linked With Sudden Cardiac Death

By Nicole Lou
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluoroquinolones were associated with a modest uptick in sudden cardiac death (SCD) among people getting hemodialysis, though the benefits of these antibiotics may still outweigh their risks in this group, according to a study. SCD rates within 5 days of outpatient initiation of antibiotic therapy were 105.7 per 100,000...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
onclive.com

A Real-World Case of a Patient with CLL and a Cardiac History

Farrukh Awan, MD: I want to share a case with you. This is a real-world case. I saw this person yesterday. I was waiting to talk to you about this. There’s no right or wrong answer with this person. We’ve talked about risk stratification up front. We should risk-stratify all our patients. Getting the cardio-oncologist involved up front is what we’re recommending. We’re recommending everyone get a baseline assessment of their cardiac risk factors—a baseline EKG [electrocardiogram], consideration of an echocardiogram—and refer to cardio-oncology the high-risk patients, or at least the medium- to high-risk patients. That’s what we’ve discussed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dallassun.com

Common dialysis treatment for patients with acute kidney injury can lead to poor outcomes: Study

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Patients with acute kidney injury who receive continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a common dialysis method, have a high incidence of needing this dialysis method reinstituted after having it removed. This contributes to poor 90-day outcomes, according to recent research led by an international team of scientists.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Periodic repolarization dynamics as predictor of risk for sudden cardiac death in chronic heart failure patients

The two most common modes of death among chronic heart failure (CHF) patients are sudden cardiac death (SCD) and pump failure death (PFD). Periodic repolarization dynamics (PRD) quantifies low-frequency oscillations in the T wave vector of the electrocardiogram (ECG) and has been postulated to reflect sympathetic modulation of ventricular repolarization. This study aims to evaluate the prognostic value of PRD to predict SCD and PFD in a population of CHF patients. 20-min high-resolution (1000 Hz) ECG recordings from 569 CHF patients were analyzed. Patients were divided into two groups, \(\hbox {PRD}^+\) and \(\hbox {PRD}^-\), corresponding to PRD values above and below the optimum cutoff point of PRD in the study population. Univariate Cox regression analysis showed that SCD risk in the \(\hbox {PRD}^+\) group was double the risk in the \(\hbox {PRD}^-\) group [hazard ratio (95% CI) 2.001 (1.127"“3.554), \(\hbox {p}<0.05\)]. The combination of PRD with other Holter-based ECG indices, such as turbulence slope (TS) and index of average alternans (IAA), improved SCD prediction by identifying groups of patients at high SCD risk. PFD could be predicted by PRD only when combined with TS [hazard ratio 2.758 (1.572"“4.838), \(\hbox {p}<0.001\)]. In conclusion, the combination of PRD with IAA and TS can be used to stratify the risk for SCD and PFD, respectively, in CHF patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

New kidney care bills needed to help dialysis patients

Getting to know my patients and learning about their lives has always been one of the highlights of my career as a family nurse practitioner. That love of helping people is also what inspires me to serve my fellow North Carolinians in the N.C. House. It is a privilege to help both my constituents and my patients.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Cohort Study#Dialysis#Medicare Part D#Scd#Mph#Unc School Of Medicine#Jama Cardiology#Qt#Tdp
docwirenews.com

Respiratory Fluoroquinolone May Increase the Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death Among Patients Receiving Hemodialysis

Among patients on receiving hemodialysis (HD), treatment with fluoroquinolone may be linked with an augmented risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD) when compared to treatment with an amoxicillin-based antibiotic, according to a study published in JAMA Cardiology. “Respiratory fluoroquinolone antibiotics are some of the most common medications with QT interval–prolonging potential prescribed to patients with hemodialysis-dependent kidney failure—individuals who have a very high risk of SCD. To date, there have been no large-scale, population-specific studies evaluating the cardiac safety of respiratory fluoroquinolones in the hemodialysis population,” the researchers wrote. Thus retrospective cohort study assessed safety via an active comparator new-user design. The researchers analyzed administrative claims data from a US-wide kidney failure registry from January 1, 2007, to December 31, 2016. In total, the study consisted of 264,968 Medicare beneficiaries receiving in-center HD. The primary endpoint was defined as sudden cardiac death within 5 days of outpatient initiation of a study antibiotic. Data analysis was conducted from January 4 to August 16, 2021. According to the results, respiratory fluoroquinolone vs amoxicillin-based antibiotic treatment was associated with a higher relative and absolute 5-day risk of SCD (weighted HR=1.95; 95% CI, 1.57-2.41; and weighted RD per 100 000 treatment episodes, 44.0; 95% CI, 31.0-59.2). However, the researchers noted that respiratory fluoroquinolone vs amoxicillin-based antibiotic treatment was not associated with the 5-day risk of fracture. “In this study, compared with amoxicillin-based antibiotic treatment, respiratory fluoroquinolone treatment was associated with a higher short-term risk of SCD among patients with hemodialysis-dependent kidney failure,” the researchers concluded.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Cardio Round-Up: Find Out What May Increase the Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death; and More

Respiratory Fluoroquinolone May Increase the Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death Among Patients Receiving Hemodialysis. Among patients on receiving hemodialysis (HD), treatment with fluoroquinolone may be linked with an augmented risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD) when compared to treatment with an amoxicillin-based antibiotic, according to a study published in JAMA Cardiology. “Respiratory fluoroquinolone antibiotics are some of the most common medications with QT interval–prolonging potential prescribed to patients with hemodialysis-dependent kidney failure—individuals who have a very high risk of SCD. To date, there have been no large-scale, population-specific studies evaluating the cardiac safety of respiratory fluoroquinolones in the hemodialysis population,” the researchers wrote.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
physiciansweekly.com

Epilepsy: Sudden Unexpected Death Linked to Heart Variability Measures

People who died due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) had changes in frequency-domain measures of heart rate variability compared with living epilepsy controls, a retrospective, nested case-control study found. Compared with non-SUDEP epilepsy controls, epilepsy patients who died with SUDEP had lower normalized awake low-frequency power (LFP) in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

Researchers Find Antibiotics Can Be A First-Line Treatment For Many Patients Facing Appendectomy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Appendectomy for appendicitis is the most common emergency surgical procedure in the United States. Now there’s mounting evidence some patients can avoid or delay removing the appendix and receive treatment with antibiotics instead. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at University of Washington Medical Center. “I was in really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before. So much so that I wanted to vomit,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis was appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. Now the latest research has led the...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Dialysis Patients Mount Best COVID Vax Response After Third Dose

Even people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) were able to bolster an immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers reported. According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 32 studies, the overall immunogenicity rate for people on dialysis was 86% (95% CI 81-89), noted Chih-Hsiang Chang, MD, of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Linkou, Taiwan, and colleagues in JAMA Network Open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Dialysis Center Closures Linked to Hospitalizations and Deaths

Closure of in-center dialysis facilities increases the risk of hospitalization among patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) who attended those facilities relative to similar patients not affected by facility closures, new research suggests. "Patients with ESKD on dialysis often have multiple comorbidities, and they are frequently in and out of...
HEALTH SERVICES
EurekAlert

Towards precision medicine for dialysis patients

Every day, the human kidneys clean about 1,500 liters of blood by producing approximately 1–2 liters of urine. Thereby, the body gets rid of excess water and toxic waste products of the metabolism or also drugs and maintains the balance of water and minerals in the tissues. While waiting for kidney transplantation, patients with chronic kidney failure must be treated regularly with dialysis that cleanses the body of fluid and deleterious substances. Peritoneal dialysis, which can be done at home with only minimal medical and technical support, is gaining popularity across the world. Today, kidney failure is a growing medical concern, concerning up to 10% of individuals globally.
HEALTH
WGNtv.com

Local surgeon restores patient’s smile after a sudden paralyzing ailment

Always affable and engaging, Michael Ponzio loves sharing his skills and recipes. The executive chef at Chicago’s Union League Club flips between work and home. But one year ago, the father of four’s smile suddenly vanished. “I woke up and had no feeling,” Ponzio said. “I think I’m having a...
CHICAGO, IL
MedPage Today

After Antibiotics for Appendicitis, Many Need Surgery

Acute appendicitis treated with antibiotics often ends up being treated with appendectomy, longer-term follow-up of the CODA Collaborative trial showed. In the antibiotics group, 40% had surgery to remove their appendix by 1 year, which rose to 46% by year 2, reported David Flum, MD, MPH, of the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues.
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

Dialysis patients benefit from a third COVID vaccination dose

Just like diseases, vaccines cause the body to form an immunological memory. This memory can prevent a second infection or illness caused by the same pathogen. "Put simply, specific immunity is based on antibodies that prevent infection and on immune cells that can kill infected cells," explains Professor Nina Babel, head of the Center for Translational Medicine specialized in immunology. With her colleagues, she has developed a technique that allows insight into the state of the immune system. To this end, the researchers determine in a test tube, so to speak, whether a person has functioning antibodies and immune cells against a certain pathogen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clean Eating

3 Foods To Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. What you eat and drink can have an enormous effect on blood pressure, helping you to either lower blood pressure naturally or make it worse over time. There are three food additives – partially hydrogenated oil, sodium, and sugar – that have the worst and biggest impact on increasing blood pressure. But they aren’t the only offenders. You’ve got to avoid certain foods if you’re trying to lower high blood pressure.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Top Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure?

Diet plays a crucial role in managing blood pressure. If you are someone at risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) or you have been diagnosed with the condition, you must consult your doctor about appropriate lifestyle modifications and medications required to lower your blood pressure. Drinks that may help reduce...
DRINKS
WISH-TV

Warning signs of a blood clot you don’t want to ignore

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to health experts, COVID-19 infections may result in life threatening blood clots. Additionally, earlier this year the CDC put a hold on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to look into a link between the shot and the risk of the rare side effect.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy