Florida State

Creperie, cafe concept secures first South Florida locations

By Julian Quintana
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 7 days ago
Texas-bases crepe eatery will expand to four South Florida locations....

South Florida Business Journal

Ram Realty sells Fort Lauderdale apartments, Whole Foods Market for $150M

Ram Realty Advisors sold Curv, an apartment complex with a Whole Foods Market attached in Fort Lauderdale, for $150 million. RRPIV WF FTL LLLP, an affiliate of Palm Beach Gardens-based Ram Realty, sold the 243 apartments, the 49,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and the 668-space parking garage at 410 S.E. 16th Court to Avalon Ft. Lauderdale LLC, an affiliate of Arlington, Virginia-based multifamily investor AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB). The seller was represented by Newmark’s Avery Klann.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Business Journal

News in Brief: Law firms lease space at One Boca Place; Carrier acquires Cavius

• Fort Lauderdale-based civil engineering firm Chen Moore and Associates acquired Jacksonville-based Fred Wilson & Associates. www.chenmoore.com. • LoveShackFancy opened a boutique at 3401 Main Highway in Miami’s Coconut Grove. www.loveshackfancy.com. • The Miami Dolphins has signed a three-year partnership with global payments provider Sokin. It is the London-based company’s...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Executive Profile: Francesca de Quesada Covey on building a tech sector for all

Title: Partner, TheVentureCity; technology and innovation adviser, Miami-Dade County. Education: B.A., political science and French, Columbia University; M.A., finance and strategy, Paris Institute of Political Studies. Organizations: Cuba Study Group, Miami Freedom Project, Equis Labs. As a Cuban American, Francesca de Quesada Covey believes entrepreneurship may be in her blood.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

New York investment firm head Tufairiello buys Boca Raton mansion for $11M (Photos)

Anthony Tufariello, the chairman and CEO of New York-based Versant Investment Management, purchased a mansion along the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton for $11.1 million. Joseph H. Perez, who is listing in state records as the managing member of Yachting Partners International in Weston, sold the 9,616-square-foot home at 2401 Spanish River Road. The deal was brokered by Joseph G. Liguori, Carmen N. D’Angelo Jr. and Gerard P. Liguori of Premier Estate Properties. The price equated to $1,154 a square foot.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Developer obtains $45M construction loan for Aventura medical office project

Gomez Development Group obtained a $45 million construction loan to build a medical office complex in Aventura, not far from Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Marlon Gomez, head of the Miami-based developer, said his Aventura Eco Offices Property Owner LLC obtained the loan from ParkView Financial in California. The LLC recently took ownership of the 1.63-acre site at 21291 N.E. 28th Ave. through an entity transfer with Aventura Medical Center, which was managed by Yerachmiel Mutchnik and Bernardo Rieber.
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Business Journal

OnChain Studios to bring NFTs to kids after $7.5M funding round

OnChain Studios is betting your kid's next favorite toy could be an NFT. The Miami-based startup said it raised $7.5 million in seed funding in a financing round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). OnChain will use the funds to launch Cryptoys, an interactive line of digital toys that consumers can purchase, play with, collect and sell online. The startup plans to release Cryptoys on Flow, a blockchain designed for non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles and crypto games.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Two South Florida businesses file for bankruptcy, including Brainy Apps

South Florida bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings – including one with total debt above $1 million – during the week that ended Oct. 15. Year to date through Oct. 15, the court recorded 157 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 19% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Business Journal

Oceanfront mansion with 12-car garage sells for $34M (Photos)

A company associated with a venture capital firm in New York acquired an oceanfront mansion in Delray Beach for $34 million. The Florida TBF Revocable Trust, with attorney Charles H. Johnson as trustee, sold the 15,478-square-foot home at 855 S. Ocean Blvd. to 855 S. Ocean Blvd. LLC, managed by New York attorney Stacey Cohen, who is registered as a representative of venture capital firm Quogue Capital. Cohen used the same New York address as Quogue Capital on the LLC’s incorporation papers in Florida.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Q&A: South Florida's Health Care Heroes take on tough questions

Four South Florida hospital and health care system executives who have led their organizations through the coronavirus pandemic on where things stand and how we move forward.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
