Artist Showcase: Gator Dust Duo

downtownfrederick.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome hang out with Wally and Dustin of Gator...

NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Halloween Gift Is New B-Sides & Freestyles

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a busy October. In the past few weeks, the rapper has released her own hot sauce, the Hottie Sauce, with Popeyes, readied to graduate from Texas Southern University, broken the internet with a tremendous Pinhead costume — and now, unveiled the details to her previously announced surprise project Something For The Hotties, out October 29, the day before Halloween.
#Gator
country1037fm.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Stops To Assist A Stranded Mom

Over the weekend (10/24), Luke Bryan stopped on a Tennesse road to help a mom and her kids change a flat tire, and the mom took to Instagram to share her story of the country superstar coming to her aid. Courtney Potts posted a video of Luke changing her tire...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Defender

Artist Guy Stanley Philoche Partners with Gallery to Showcase Local Artists

The exhibition features well-known artists, including Guy Stanley Philoche, also known as the “People’s Artist,” a Haitian-born modern artist known for his sophisticated layering techniques and use of unique textiles. The exhibition also includes some artists from his collections, including Toronto-based photographer Laura Jane Petelk, Roddy Wilderman, Ani & Andrew Abakumovs, Ronnie Rob, Udo Sprietenzbafrth, Greg Gemery, Larry Stewart, and more. While the exhibition features well-known artists, Guy also provides an opportunity to bring lesser-known artists to the forefront by giving them a chance to showcase their work. “When COVID hit, I realized that this was something different.
CHICAGO, IL
belhaven.edu

Free Concert to Showcase Sachs Piano Duo

October 20, 2021 (Jackson, Miss.) - Professor Emeritus of Music Dr. Stephen Sachs will share the stage with his wife and pianist Mrs. Carolyn R. Sachs for the Sachs Piano Duo concert. This free performance on Saturday, October 30 is part of the Preston Chamber Music Series and will begin...
JACKSON, MS
downtownfrederick.org

24 Artists Group Show @ NOMA

All 24 of NOMA Gallery’s artists will be exhibiting for the month of November. Expect to see a wide range of mediums and styles by this group of very accomplished regional artists!. Take a sneak peek at upcoming exhibitions on NOMA Gallery’s website.
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Gold Dust – “Brookside Cemetery Blues”

You’ve heard of the heavy music to shoegaze pipeline. How about the heavy music and shoegaze to folk pipeline? Stephen Pierce, the Easthampton, MA-based musician who plays hardcore in Ampere and shoegaze in Kindling, has a new solo project called Gold Dust born out of his longtime love of ’60s and ’70s folk-rock. A self-titled album is arriving at the end of the week, and we’ve already heard lovely early tracks “Oh Well” and “Into Clouds.” Today, we’re getting one more, the gorgeously warm “Brookside Cemetery Blues.” Listen below.
MUSIC
PIX11

Murals pop up in Brooklyn to showcase local artists, social justice movement

New murals are going up alongside the BQE in DUMBO, Brooklyn as part of a new project called, “Murals For The Movement.” The artwork is meant to showcase local artists and the social justice movement.  “Representation matters more than anything,” artist Marak27 said Wednesday. His work, “Back To The Essence,” is going up at Gold […]
BROOKLYN, NY
wuwm.com

LUNA, a Milwaukee collective-turned-business, showcases Latinx artists

LUNA, or Latinas United through the Arts, has been carving out space for Latinx artists in Milwaukee’s art scene since 2017. It’s a collective-turned-business network with more than 30 members that has organized exhibitions, workshops, murals, pop-ups and other community events. Co-founders Katie Avila Loughmiller and Gabriela Riveros started the organization after noticing the lack of Latinx representation in the Milwaukee art world.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtoc.com

Local artists showcase work at Savannah Local Artist Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local artists came together to sell and show off their art at the 4th Savannah Local Artist Market also known as SLAM. Nearly 75 artist showed off their unique and different art at the Salvation Army baseball field. The market featured everything from food, fine arts, photography, jewelry, pottery, fiber, mixed media, sculpture and much more.
SAVANNAH, GA
hiawathaworldonline.com

Dust off your brooms for Witches Night Out

Dust off your broom ladies for a witchy night of fun, shopping, contests and a wine and paint event on Halloween. The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is teaming up with the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation for a Witches Night Out event starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Fisher Community Center.
HIAWATHA, KS
coladaily.com

New student-led booth at Soda City showcasing Gamecock artists

Lots of different artists display their work each week at Columbia’s Soda City Market, but one regular booth is now dedicated to a group of creators who are also students at the University of South Carolina. Student-Made UofSC is a group of more than 20 artists who have teamed up...
COLUMBIA, SC
visitstaugustine.com

God's City Duo

Lin Doak (aka Little Ozzy) and his stepson Johnny Lawrence frequently perform around St. Augustine as God's City Duo. Lin and Johnny both sing and play the guitar, while Johnny is known as much for his lead guitar and strong solos. Both perform nationally in the Little Ozzy group, a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Johnny also writes music and fronts his band, Cradle.
RELIGION
LSU Reveille

Fall Fest signals sense of normalcy for LSU community, showcases artists and student orgs

Morgan Schooler joined her Colorguard team of about 30 on the Parade Ground Friday for this year’s Fall Fest to dance and wave her flag as the Golden Band from Tigerland’s music echoed through the campus. The graphic design freshman noticed the crowd was a little thin upon entering the festival but she didn’t mind -- she had 50 kindergartners cheering her team on and clapping.
CELEBRATIONS

