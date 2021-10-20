Ricky Glenn believes Grant Dawson fight is a ‘good matchup’ for him: ‘I’m ready for anything he brings to the table’

Watch heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion at Saturday’s Bellator 269 event. The 45-year-old Emelianenko entered the fight with Johnson as the underdog but he got the job done in the first round with a brutal knockout. Don’t look now, but Emelianenko is now riding a two-fight win streak after knocking out Quinton Jackson in his last fight two years ago. Overall, Emelianenko has won four of his last five fights, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout. However, he has said that he is considering retiring from the sport, so it’s hard to say for sure whether or not this Johnson fight was his last. Knowing Emelianenko, he will likely fight again. However, we should still enjoy his beautiful knockout win over Johnson, especially since it could be the last he ever lands.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO