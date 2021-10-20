What's the best thread count for bed sheets?

I own a bath towel. I think a majority of people reading this own a bath towel — you know, the thing you use to dry yourself after you've taken a shower or a bath. Then I learned about the bath sheet. And now I need everyone to know what a bath sheet is, which is essentially a super-sized bath towel. In order from smallest to largest in the bath linens realm it's: face towel (or washcloth), hand towel, bath towel then bath sheet. I'm not sure how I hadn't heard of the existence of bath sheets before, but I wasn't the only one in the dark. Judging by the near-6,000 likes on this tweet asking, "'What the hell is a “bath sheet?'" I figured it was time to enlighten us all. So now that you know about the existence of bath sheets, here's how they compare to the more ubiquitous bath towel — plus, a few bath sheets to buy to get yourself acquainted.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO