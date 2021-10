A sold-out crowd, divisional rivals, and a history-making win against a ranked opponent. There’s not much else you can really ask for from midweek college football. Coastal Carolina’s streak of 18 straight regular season wins came to an end on Wednesday in Boone when they lost to Appalachian State by a score of 30-27. App State’s victory marked their first win against a ranked opponent since their famous victory in 2007 over #5 Michigan. In other words, this was their first win over a ranked team as an FBS program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO