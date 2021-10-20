CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest and American are making a dangerous mandate mistake

By Timothy L. O'Brien
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus vaccine mandates are only as good as the people enforcing them. And it seems the executives running Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Inc. could use more backbone. For inspiration, they can look to United Airlines Inc.'s managers, or to mayors, governors and college presidents around the country....

Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Judge rejects Southwest pilots' challenge to vaccine mandate

A judge ruled that Southwest Airlines can mandate its 9,000 pilots to be vaccinated against COVID-19, declining a union request for a restraining order on the policy, per AP. Details: U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn said in her ruling against the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association on Tuesday that the airline was meeting its goal on air transportation safety and "providing 'safe and reasonable working conditions' for pilots, by preventing the spread of disease" with the requirement, the Dallas Morning News noted.
POLITICS
Reuters

American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted, prompting a flight diversion. "This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

United Airlines says unvaccinated workers cost it millions of dollars

United Airlines says it is paying nearly $3 million a month to keep hundreds of employees, including some pilots, who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on paid leave. The Chicago-based carrier disclosed in legal documents that it is spending $1.4 million every two weeks in leave benefits on workers who haven't complied with the company's vaccine mandate. Some unvaccinated employees at United are challenging the company's vaccination policy in court.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines pilots fail in bid to block its vaccine mandate with judge ruling the airline is within its power to require it as a 'safety measure'

A federal judge has rejected a bid by pilots to block Southwest Airlines from imposing a COVID vaccine mandate, saying the airline is within its power to require vaccination as a safety measure. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn denied the request by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association union, which represents...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTHI

United says vaccinated pilots and flight attendants could refuse to fly with unvaccinated coworkers

Almost all employees at United Airlines have complied with the company's vaccine mandate -- and they do not want to fly with unvaccinated co-workers, according to the airline. United is facing a federal lawsuit brought by six of its employees who have applied for a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine mandate. The airline has said that employees with valid requests for exemptions will be placed on either medical or unpaid leave. The employees bringing the suit are challenging the airline's decision to place them on leave.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Raytheon warns of worker losses as companies impose vaccine mandate

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies' (RTX.N) top boss warned on Tuesday the U.S. aerospace and defense firm will lose 'several thousand' employees who refused to take COVID-19 vaccines, as it prepares to meet the Biden administration's Dec. 8 deadline for immunization. "We will lose several thousand people," Raytheon Chief...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

From Air Mail To Passenger Giant: The History Of United Airlines

United Airlines has been flying for nine decades. The founding member of Star Alliance serves six continents with its fleet of over 800 aircraft, but the Chicago-based carrier hasn’t always been the powerhouse that it is today. With roots in other aviation outfits, the company developed from a mail carrier to one of the world’s largest passenger airlines.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

These Major Airlines Just Canceled Hundreds of Flights

As the holidays roll around and COVID case numbers continue to drop, many of us are eager to travel in the upcoming months. The added protection provided from vaccinations and ongoing mask requirements on flights has also helped make air travel seem safer than it was early in the pandemic. But safety may not be the only concern now. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines created a nationwide frenzy by canceling more than 1,800 flights, stranding travelers in airport terminals across the country. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem like an isolated event. Several major airlines were forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Oct. 21, and this—along with separate challenges brought on by COVID—is just adding to the number of last-minute cancellations. Read on to find out more about the most recent issue that has affected several major airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

U.S. airlines, White House say vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Two major U.S. airlines and the White House said they do not think the Biden administration’s executive order mandating federal contractors require employee vaccinations by Dec. 8 will impact holiday travel or result in employees leaving. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced earlier this month they would...
POTUS
Bangor Daily News

Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds. Federal contractors — including major U.S. airlines — face a Dec. 8 deadline to require employees to get vaccinated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Southwest Employees Protest Airline’s Vaccine Mandate

Current and former workers of Southwest Airlines gathered outside the carrier’s Dallas headquarters on Monday to protest the company’s employee vaccination mandate. It is the latest issue facing Southwest, which had a rough summer of delays and cancellations followed by a repeat of the problems last weekend. Southwest Won’t Place...
ADVOCACY

