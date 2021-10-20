Southwest and American are making a dangerous mandate mistake

As the holidays roll around and COVID case numbers continue to drop, many of us are eager to travel in the upcoming months. The added protection provided from vaccinations and ongoing mask requirements on flights has also helped make air travel seem safer than it was early in the pandemic. But safety may not be the only concern now. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines created a nationwide frenzy by canceling more than 1,800 flights, stranding travelers in airport terminals across the country. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem like an isolated event. Several major airlines were forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Oct. 21, and this—along with separate challenges brought on by COVID—is just adding to the number of last-minute cancellations. Read on to find out more about the most recent issue that has affected several major airlines.
