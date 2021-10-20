CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Woman driving 115 mph on I-94 arrested with kids in car

By Marie Weidmayer
Kalamazoo Gazette
 7 days ago
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A woman was arrested after she drove 115 mph with children in the car. Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were running speed radar on...

Community Policy