Woman driving 115 mph on I-94 arrested with kids in car
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A woman was arrested after she drove 115 mph with children in the car. Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were running speed radar on...www.mlive.com
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A woman was arrested after she drove 115 mph with children in the car. Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were running speed radar on...www.mlive.com
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0