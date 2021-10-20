Woman driving 115 mph on I-94 arrested with kids in car

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man has been charged after he was caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal $84 in quarters from a laundromat in Northern Michigan. The 31-year-old from Mesick was charged with attempted larceny from a building. He was arraigned in 84th District Court in Wexford County this week. The bizarre incident was recounted by the Michigan State Police.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO