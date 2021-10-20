CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

This 19 hour course helps you become a CompTIA-certified administrator

bleepingcomputer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom cloud apps to communication, every part of working life today relies on connectivity. For obvious reasons, anyone who can install, configure, and maintain a solid network is likely to find work. What’s more, this field is open to anyone with the right professional certifications. The CompTIA Network+ Certification...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Program helps train certified nursing assistants amid pandemic shortage

Finding health care workers quickly during the pandemic became a pressing need, so Ogden Regional Medical Center started a hire-and-train program for new certified nursing assistants. “COVID created an undesirable circumstance where a lot of health care workers left to take other job opportunities,” said David Perkins, chief nursing officer...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Motley Fool

7 Part-Time Remote Jobs Employers Are Scrambling to Fill

If you're searching for a part-time remote job, there are plenty of companies looking for help. Taking on a part-time remote job comes with several sweet perks. For one, Americans who worked remotely in 2020 cut their commute time by a collective 62.4 million hours per day. These same employees can stay in their pajama bottoms while working if they desire, or take a break to let the dogs out.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Remote Job? These 30 Companies Are Looking for Remote Employees

If your ideal job involves working from home, you're in luck. There are plenty of businesses looking for remote employees. U.S. workers have experienced a reckoning. March 2020, the month COVID-19 began shuttering businesses, was unprecedented and scary. For many Americans, it was also life-changing. Some lost friends or family to the pandemic, while others have suffered from the long-term effects of the virus.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comptia#Mobile Devices#Network Administrators#Bleeping Computer Deals#Stackcommerce#Bleepingcomputer Com
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Becoming A Disruptor: How Mastering Your Culture Can Help You Stay Ahead

Joanna Swash Group CEO of Moneypenny. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chat and digital comms. The disruptor: Hero or villain? Often a term used to describe the naughty students who sit at the back of a classroom, “disruptor” is now also a term widely used in today’s rapidly changing business environment that’s considered the key to success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bleepingcomputer.com

This certification course helps you master Agile Scrum

In the tech industry, Agile is the favorite methodology of most companies. It fits nicely with the development cycle, where speed and efficiency are the main priorities. Among Agile teams, 70% also use the Scrum framework. If you want to build a career as a project manager, mastering both Agile and Scrum is a good idea.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Become a Full Stack Web Developmer With This $10 Course

It's possible to create a website using just CSS and HTML, but the internet can give us so much more these days if you have the skills of a full stack developer. The tech wizards at Eduonix are offering to turn you into one with The Full Stack Web Development Course, a quick, comprehensive boot camp that teaches all the languages and major platforms used in modern web or app design. Whether you're looking to launch a programming career or just want to get hands-on with the creation of your own pet project, this course will give you the skills you need.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Government IT Network & Security Administrator

SALARY RANGE: $46,367 - $68,832. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Performs support to the users of the computerized environment including the planning, research, and development and troubleshooting of the network. Troubleshooting includes hardware and software problems related to a variety of platforms and systems in the County. Maintenance, on-site training, and other assistance for the efficient operation of the information system includes future and existing systems. This position provides testing of new applications, monitoring system backups, documenting procedures, loading software, establishing networks and programming functions of the computer information system. Work also includes organization of databases. Work requires troubleshooting problems with equipment or applications and an understanding of existing computer applications and equipment. The employee may be required to conduct training and implement needed changes with departments. Work is performed under supervision of the MIS Director and is evaluated through conferences, records and reports, and successful implementation of automated environments and programs.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
VentureBeat

Become certified in Microsoft Azure cloud computing with discounted course bundle

Cloud computing services are a vital part of the fabric of modern business, communication, and technology. The popular Microsoft Azure, released in 2008, is counted on to build, test, deploy, and manage applications and services through Microsoft-led data centers, and it impacts more than you might imagine. If you’re looking...
COMPUTERS
IGN

How To Nail The CompTIA Exam For Only $20

Network administration is an ever-growing sector of the workforce, and one of the best ways to get yourself qualified for well-paying jobs is to seek out the proper certifications. You might think that a field as fancy-sounding as "network administration" might require an expensive, debt-inducing college degree to break into, but that's actually not the case.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Learn How to Become an Ethical Hacker With This $10 Course

Cybersecurity is evolving at a staggering rate, and companies can have entire teams of IT experts trying to keep their systems secure. All a hacker needs is to find one vulnerable, though, and they are in. That's why "white hat" ethical hackers are in such high demand. Ethical hackers are...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Prepare to Become a Certified IT Manager for Less Than $20

There's a lot to be said about being an expert in a specialized field, and IT is no exception. You get job security, plenty of mobility—the list goes on. But that specialization can be a double-edged sword. Often, the people hiring you have little to no idea what you actually do. The best way to prove your worth is an industry certification, and the required exams can be more grueling than any interview.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Become a Python expert with this NIT Warangal online course

NIT Warangal is inviting interested students and professionals for an online course in. programming. You will be mentored by experts From IITs, NITs, industries and professors from US universities. You will receive insights into the latest tools and techniques in artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. Important dates. The...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Black Enterprise

Become A Certified Programmer With This $29 Coding Boot Camp

Whether you’re looking to transition into the tech industry, a student looking to learn the latest language, or an enthusiast who just wants to understand how software works, all you need is a computer and internet access to start your coding journey. There are many resources to help you learn new techniques and the Premium Coding Skills Bundle is a great guide to get you started.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Prepare for 5 cybersecurity certifications with this bundle

Given the value of data, most companies today take security very seriously. If you want to work in the server room or handle network connections, you’re going to need to do plenty of training. The best way to prove your knowledge is by picking up key certifications. The likes of...
COMPUTERS
comptia.org

The NEW CompTIA PenTest+: Your Questions Answered

Security vulnerabilities and exploits are more common than ever. Organizations must develop vigorous security postures that protect assets through penetration testing. This testing of an organization’s information systems can help in determining the resiliency of their security postures and highlight how resistant they are to unauthorized access. Stakeholders must agree to the bounds of the testing, and a report including the data collected with recommended mitigation strategies must be formed.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy