Raiders podcast: Marrying emotion and execution

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO