CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Saving face: Facebook planning name change in company rebrand

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5lPH_0cX65sER00
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California. Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When the going gets tough, it’s time for a rebrand.

Facebook has drawn a significant amount of attention recently, particularly for the leak in how damaging Instagram can be on young people, and the accusation that the company had full knowledge of it.

Now, the company is considering changing its name altogether in a rebranding effort, to better reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goals in building the "metaverse" according to reporting by The Verge.

"The metaverse is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you," according to a Facebook blog post. This includes elements of augmented and virtual reality technology, the company wrote.

The announcement is expected to come out during the company’s annual Connect conference Oct. 28, but it could be revealed before then. The change is likely an attempt for the company to distance itself from the controversy of social media and designate Facebook itself as just another app under an umbrella company overseeing multiple platforms.

In the coming years, "we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company," Zuckerberg said in a July interview with The Verge.

As Zuckerberg plans to devote more time to new products and innovation, Facebook itself has been under scrutiny for its knowledge of the harm its platform has on teenagers, especially girls. Public opinion of Facebook took a dive after Frances Haugen, a former employee, helped publish incriminating documents from the company and recently testified before Congress.

The new name is being kept hidden under lock-and-key, and is not even widely known among all top officials, The Verge reported.

It’s speculated the new name could be related to Horizon, a still-unreleased virtual reality iteration of "Facebook-meets-Roblox" that the company has been working on.

The metaverse is "going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet," Zuckerberg told The Verge over the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Media Company#Saving Face#Mobile Internet#Verge#Connect#Congress
Deadline

Facebook’s Embattled Mark Zuckerberg Slaps Media – “There Is A Different Constituency I Serve, That Is People”; Sees Big ‘Metaverse’ Investment

Addressing “the recent debate around our company,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave not an inch on Monday, saying, “what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture.” Kicking off a conference call with financial analysts after quarterly earnings, Zuckerberg addressed the elephant in the room — weeks of devastating stories based largely but not solely on documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The common thread is the social media giant’s various corrosive impacts on society (from teen girls’ body image to the Jan. 6 insurrection) for the sake of profit, and that...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company's Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
WFLA

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen on Monday told lawmakers in the United Kingdom working on legislation to rein in social media companies that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Someone Tell Mark Zuckerberg Not to Google Himself Today

Damning revelations about Facebook occupied the home pages of several top news outlets on Monday morning, as a consortium of 17 media organizations began publishing what they had gleaned from thousands of pages of internal documents supplied by product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen. Well, that was the plan—until the embargo on the information collapsed Friday evening, as NBC News, responding to what reporter Brandy Zadrozny described as an attempt by the New York Times to “run down the clock,” published its own findings from Haugen’s documents. Earlier in the afternoon, Times reporter Ryan Mac had reportedly informed other participants via Slack, where the group of journalists was coordinating the rollout, that the paper would be running a piece on Facebook based on “documents we got before the formation of the consortium”—presumably, per the Times’s own reporting, from a congressional staff member.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...
INTERNET
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy