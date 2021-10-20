CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports the Real-Time Crime Center is fully operational as of October 19, 2021.

Birmingham Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center. (Photo Courtesy of the Birmingham Police Department)

The Real-Time Crime Center utilizes technology and data-driven intelligence to aid in preventing crime and the apprehension of the offenders responsible. The technology provides immediate real-time intelligence to responding officers and investigators on high-risk calls for service, improving situational awareness and increasing officer safety.

The Real-Time Crime Center is equipped with 16 monitors on the big screen. Four auxiliary monitors and 14 workstations. The unit will consist of sworn officers and civilian personnel that will consist of officers, crime analysts, and a Cyber Forensics Team. Realistically we understand incidents will occur. With the new cutting-edge technology, we can allocate resources quicker and more efficiently.

The Real-Time Crime Center will help us provide a safer environment for everyone to enjoy all the city has to offer with the new resources to deter crime. The Crime Center is a strength multiplier when combined with the experience of patrol officers, technology, and the community’s help. The Real-Time Crime Center brings the Birmingham Police Department to a new era of crime-fighting.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

