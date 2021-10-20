Black Democratic party chair says he received lynching threats after criticizing Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election. Photo credit Scott Olson/Getty Images

Following an op-ed criticizing former President Donald Trump, the Chairman for the Iowa Democratic Party, Ross Wilburn, reported that he had received multiple threats, including one threatening to lynch him.

The op-ed, written in the Des Moines Register, blasted Republicans for their allegiance to Trump before he visited the state on Oct. 9.

Wilburn, who is the first Black Democratic Party chairman in the state, received two threatening phone calls and an email that used racist language and made specific threats to him, the Des Moines Register reported.

"The voicemails include very explicit language. Every other word was the 'n-word,'" he shared with the Register.

This wasn't the first time Wilburn received a threat, but it did stand out.

"What stood out this time was the language that was used — specifically, the very direct statement about lynching," Wilburn said. "And I get angry about that — that people feel that they can come in and make you feel less than human, subhuman, with that type of reference to lynching. There's the history behind that and trying to intimidate Blacks, intimidate African Americans."

After receiving the phone calls, Wilburn reported them to the police, who shared that they were investigating the threats with the Register.

During the 2020 election, local nonpartisan election workers faced a spate of death threats in the election's immediate aftermath.

Congress members have also reported receiving threats following the Jan. 6 riots. U.S. Capitol Police recorded more than 4,100 threats against members of Congress in just the first three months of 2021, according to the LA Times.

That number was four times more than the total number of threats received in all of 2016.

Wilburn, who also serves as a state representative, shared that the attacks went far beyond the standard angry messages he receives. Instead, he said he felt he had to report the messages because of the "intensity" of the language used.

"I'm concerned about this type of escalation of comments, including violent references, that are happening, even down to some of the school board meetings and elections that are coming up," Wilburn told the Des Moines Register.

When it comes to those responsible for the threats, Wilburn only blames Trump.

"I don't think there's any question that he was a catalyst during his administration and since then, for how hateful rhetoric can translate into serious threats against people of color," Wilburn said.