Cleveland Browns announce Case Keenum as starting QB for TNF matchup with Denver Broncos

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) congratulates quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

As their QB1 recovers from several injuries, but most recently a torn shoulder labrum, the Cleveland Browns have announced their quarterback plans for “Thursday Night Footballs” matchup with the Denver Broncos. Ian Rapoport reports the Browns will start veteran journeyman Case Keenum against Teddy Bridgewater’s Broncos .

Keenum of course came to fame with his legendary Minneapolis Miracle throw in the NFC Divisional game against the New Orleans Saints in 2018 to win the game. Interestingly, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was the quarterback coach for the Minnesota Vikings that season with Keenum, which is still by far Keenum’s best season of his NFL career.

In fact, some would argue Keenum has a chance to be an upgrade over a currently injured Mayfield. For the record, Minnesota went 11-3 with Keenum in 2017 after Sam Bradford was ruled out for the season.

Keenum couldn’t replicate his success the following year in a new atmosphere with the Denver Broncos and has since been relegated back to a backup role. But the possibility remains for the 33-year old QB to still have the impressive pocket awareness shown during his time with Stefanski in purple.

NFL Power Rankings: Titans make statement heading into Week 7

While this news is not what any Browns fan wants to hear ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” battle, Keenum at least gives them a chance. If he can develop some chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr. and hopefully a healthy version of Jarvis Landry, the Browns may be able to steady this ship until Baker can realistically return.

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

