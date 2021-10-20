CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Brian Higgins: "Considering a downtown stadium is perfectly reasonable"

By Susan Rose
Downtown Buffalo, N.Y. Photo credit WBEN

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) In the discussion about a possible new Bills stadium, we generally don't hear from voices on a federal level. That's because they don't have a seat at the negotiating table. But that didn't stop Congressman Brian Higgins from talking about it on WBEN Wednesday.

Seats at the stadium negotiating table are reserved for Erie County, New York State, the Buffalo Bills, and the NFL.

Buffalo Common Council members sent a message Tuesday, by passing a resolution calling for consideration of a downtown location. Lawmakers largely feel the city has been ignored as a viable option.

"The Common Council, representing various areas of the city of Buffalo, has every right to do this, and their preference that a downtown stadium be considered, should be taken seriously," said Higgins. "Everything should be on the table at this point," he said.

The congressman said a deadline is not immediately in front of them. There is plenty of time to consider cost, design and location.

"Taxpayers are expected to foot some of the bill for a stadium and the Common Council should be at the table because this is a public-private partnership and a downtown stadium has been talked about for many years and considering a downtown location now is perfectly reasonable."

Higgins suggests a cost benefit analysis. "It's not arduous, it's not unreasonable. In addition to determining immediate costs of a stadium, parking and necessary infrastructure, there are lifecycle costs as well. Does one site have an economic longer term benefit than another? It's good to have options. It's good to have choices," he said.

The Bills' preferred location for a new stadium has been in Orchard Park, next to the current facility. The team cites extra costs associated with building downtown as well as the need for urgency with the project. Added costs for a downtown stadium would include land acquisition and infrastructure upgrades which could cost upwards of $1 billion more than the Orchard Park project.

If momentum swings toward a downtown stadium, we asked Higgins if there is potential money for a new stadium in the massive infrastructure bill being negotiated in Washington. "Not for a new stadium," he said. "The federal government doesn't get involved in stadium financing." He said most of the money in the infrastructure bill goes to states. "Probably 70 - 80% of the state transportation budget comes from the federal government," he added.

The federal dollars that go to states are actually from the federal gasoline tax that is paid at the pump by drivers. Americans are currently paying 18.3 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.3 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

While federal dollars would not directly go to a stadium, Higgins said you could see some money for infrastructure to support a stadium.

WBEN 930AM

Early voting numbers strong in Buffalo

A contested mayoral race that pits incumbent write-in candidate Mayor Byron Brown against Democratic Primary victor and nominee India Walton is expected to provide a major boost to voter participation in the City of Buffalo.
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

