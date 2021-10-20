CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Yes, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast was also confused about how the judges’ vote works

By Joyce Eng
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DizjV_0cX65G8B00

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who’s been flummoxed by “ Dancing with the Stars '” judges’ vote this season — the cast is too.

As previously explained , because there are four judges this season, head judge Len Goodman ‘s vote counts twice if Carrie Ann Inaba , Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are not in agreement on who to send home from the bottom two. However, the show has not done a great job explaining this to viewers — or apparently even to the cast — as many were left scratching their heads last week when Matt James and Lindsay Arnold , after leading 2-1 to stay, were eliminated following Goodman’s vote to save Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong . Similarly this week, although Tyra Banks explained it slightly better, the same fate befell Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko .

“Do I think that it’s confusing this season? Maybe a little bit because there are four judges, but I didn’t realize until recently that Len’s vote is considered as two votes,” Cheryl Burke told Us Weekly . “I don’t know if that was explained or not.”

Not really or very well. Burke is in favor of this system, though, after she and Juan Pablo Di Pace were shockingly eliminated in fifth place in Season 27 off of two perfect scores. The actor was the frontrunner all season and ended tied for the highest average score that season with two fewer dances. After Season 27, which Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess won, the show implemented the judges’ vote to curb these types of eliminations. “That was back when it was purely based off of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes. But the judges didn’t have that round where they could choose the couple to save, so in a way, I actually don’t mind it,” Burke added.

SEE Confused by ‘Dancing with the Stars” judges’ vote? The ‘tiebreaker’ rule, explained

Witney Carson also likes that the judges get to have the final say, but she acknowledges that it’s difficult this season because it’s not an odd-numbered panel like it’s been the past two seasons. “He’s the head judge and I feel like so far, I don’t know if he’s made the right decisions. I don’t know,” she said. “It’s such a close call. I think anything that he does right now is going to have a little bit of backlash.”

Goodman saved Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday, and it will come as no shock that the couple likes this rule. “I’m in favor of this situation. Basically his vote counts, like, it’s a tiebreaker. He has the ultimate say. So that’s how it works for those confused,” Jade stated.

“Last week, I was really confused. This week, love it. I really understand it now,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Artem Chigvintsev likes the judges’ vote in theory as well, but the defending champ thinks there’s another way to implement a tiebreaker that’s less confusing if the judges aren’t unanimous. “Is there another formula that I think would maybe work better and people will feel better about it? Yes, I do think there is an option of, let’s say, there’s a bottom two. If the judges can’t decide who to send home, then it should be going into the voting system. Who got the most votes?” he said. “Let’s break it down to who got the most votes because then it’s fair square. Then it gets to the point, you can’t be mad at this, because it is decided then. The audience becomes a fifth judge in a sense.”

Meanwhile, though she’s “ gutted ” over her elimination, Mel C believes the rule is “fair.” “Len is the head judge, and so what he says, goes. He’s off my Christmas card list. So he might not be let back in the U.K., to be honest,” she quipped.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC .

PREDICT who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

Bruno Tonioli left his fellow Dancing with the Stars judges and fans at home in stitches after a candid video from the judging panel was posted on social media. The official DWTS Instagram page shared a fun backstage clip showing Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman reacting as Bruno fell off his chair.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Derek Hough Shrugs off Engagement Pressure Amid Lengthy Relationship

Derek Hough is laughing off any pressure to propose to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. The Dancing With the Stars judge recently poked fun at the comments he gets to pop the question to his fellow dances with a video in which he pretends to ask Shania Twain to marry him mid-dance. He quipped in the caption, "Marriage? People keep asking me when I'm gonna propose to [Hayley Erbert] but the truth is I'm already married. To [Shania Twain]."
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
Person
Brandon Armstrong
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Melanie C
Person
Lindsay Arnold
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Bullied for THIS Reason After Latest Episode of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Numerous "Dancing With The Stars" fans noticed the Season 30 host, Tyra Banks, during her appearance on the show held on September 27, Monday. The American television personality and model led the Monday night's episode with a "quite bizarre gown," as Daily Mail described, which made the fans compare her to a dinosaur that you can find from "Jurassic Park."
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Confused by Technicality That Sent Matt James and Lindsay Arnold Home

Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Us Weekly#Dances
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
TV & VIDEOS
WBAL Radio

'Dancing with the Stars ?30' recap: Iman Shumpert collects his first perfect score with a "masterpiece performance"

With Halloween just days away, the Dancing with the Stars cast brought the thrills and chills for Horror Night, which celebrated the scariest movies and TV shows of all time. Despite making a strong comeback last week, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took her final bow on the ballroom after being sent into the bottom two against gymnast Suni Lee. The judges, while disappointed by the audience vote, decided unanimously to save the Olympian.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'DWTS': How Val Chmerkovskiy Really Feels About His Partner Olivia Jade

Every season of Dancing With The Stars has a controversial contestant. For Season 30, that title goes to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 22-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Her parents both spent time in jail for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, as prosecutors said they paid to have Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they never participated in rowing. The scandal hasn't been specifically mentioned during DWTS, and her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, only has praise for her dancing abilities.
TV & VIDEOS
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Latest Elimination Raises Interesting Questions About Olivia Jade

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 episode “Week 5: Grease Night.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars Season 30 threw a real curveball during the elimination phase this week, as two truly unexpected celebrity contestants found themselves in the Bottom 2. The judges voted whether Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko would remain in the competition or Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The votes were so close that it came down to judge Len Goodman breaking the tie as the head judge and giving Jade and Chmerkovskiy another week to fight. The two will stay in the game, but the fact it was so close raises some interesting questions about Jade’s future in Season 30.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Recap: A Shocking Double Elimination Leaves One Celeb In Tears

Disney Villains Night ended with a heartbreaking double elimination. After the best performances yet, two celebrities were sent home on the October 12 episode of ‘DWTS.’. Tyra Banks, dressed up as a fierce Maleficent, announces right at the top of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of Disney Villains Night. After no one was eliminated on Disney Heroes Night, DWTS will bid farewell to two celebs by the end of the night.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy