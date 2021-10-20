CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Grand Rapids

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlZCk_0cX65FFS00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a woman was shot and killed in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were sent there after a 911 call of shots fired.

Once there, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

GRPD did not release her name or age in a Wednesday morning release, though they confirmed she was an adult.

Police also didn’t release any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The death marks Grand Rapids’ 13th homicide of 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Paris Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Weather#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

1K+
Followers
853
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy