Police: 1 dead following shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a woman was shot and killed in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were sent there after a 911 call of shots fired.

Once there, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

GRPD did not release her name or age in a Wednesday morning release, though they confirmed she was an adult.

Police also didn’t release any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The death marks Grand Rapids’ 13th homicide of 2021.

