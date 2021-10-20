Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Merlin!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet Merlin, FOX21’s Pet of the Week!

Merlin is a boa constrictor who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a stray.

He is about 5.5ft long and is easy to handle, but should go to a home with someone with reptile experience. Merlin is considered to be a morph, which means he exhibits a different pattern than those seen in the wild.

Merlin’s adoption fee is $350.

Watch the video above to learn more about Merlin!

