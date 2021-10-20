CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Merlin!

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbpqw_0cX657Gt00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet Merlin, FOX21’s Pet of the Week!

Merlin is a boa constrictor who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a stray.

He is about 5.5ft long and is easy to handle, but should go to a home with someone with reptile experience. Merlin is considered to be a morph, which means he exhibits a different pattern than those seen in the wild.

Merlin’s adoption fee is $350.

Watch the video above to learn more about Merlin!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister named Best Media Personality of Colorado Springs 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Independent has named Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister as the Best Media Personality of Colorado Springs of 2021! Described as a weather expert, the Indy highlighted Matt’s forecasting experience during disasters such as the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Black Forest Fire. The newspaper also described Matt’s ability to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Falling rocks lead to early closure at Rainbow Falls Historic Site

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A popular Colorado waterfall destination has closed sooner than expected this season due to rock hazards. Tuesday, El Paso County Parks announced an early closure notice for Rainbow Falls Historic Site, citing unsafe conditions due to falling rocks. The site is expected to reopen in April 2022. For a full […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Pueblo police to host annual “Trunk or Treat” event this Friday!

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is gearing up for its annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Friday, Oct. 29. The drive-through, Trick-or-treat event is free and open to the community, but police are asking for donations of unopened bags of candy. The event is set for for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado needs 6,000 more volunteer firefighters

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — There’s a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country, and Colorado is no exception. “It’s just gradually getting worse each year,” said Ken Wettstein of the Colorado State Fire Fighters Association. “Fire doesn’t know the difference if you’re career or volunteer,” Chief Skip Shirlaw said. Shirlaw is chief of the Inter-Canyon […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
KXRM

Avon Recreation Center to host inaugural Pumpkin Fun Run this weekend

AVON, Colo. — The month of October may be winding down, but Halloween festivities at the Avon Recreation Center are just getting started! Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Pumpkin 2k Fun Run and costume contest will kick off the holiday weekend in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The event starts with a costume […]
AVON, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs business robbed, suspect on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Colorado Springs business early Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 1:13 Thursday morning, a lone suspect entered a business in the 1600 block of Jet Wing Drive (near Hearst of Fire Ministries) and demanded money from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

KXRM

908
Followers
527
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy