Regarding your Oct. 23 endorsement in Ward 12 (”Anthony Brancatelli for Cleveland City Council Ward 12″), you’re entitled to your opinion, of course. But I read emails posted on Twitter to and from Ward 8′s Council member Mike Polensek. They were disgusting. A constituent responds, “let me know if you want me to take out [Ward 8 challenger] Ms. Aisia Jones {metaphorically} with an email,” with a link to a YouTube movie clip of a World War II sniper. And Mr. Polensek says that Ward 12 challenger Rebecca Mauer is really the one to watch out for?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO