There is a strange phenomenon in Adams, New York that will leave you speechless. It's mystery and magic baffled people so much the area has been named "Spook Hill". Drive to Spook Hill in Middlesex, New York, throw the shifter into neutral and, believe it or not, the car will roll backwards, uphill! Or will it? Once you have done that a couple of times for the thrill of it, you and your friends can decide if your car has just been pushed by ghosts, the spirits of Native American Indians buried nearby or if it's just an illusion.

ADAMS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO