Ts Madison says RuPaul personally fought for her to join RuPaul's Drag Race

With the end of All Stars 6, where do the 23 winners of the RuPaul Cinematic Universe (RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars, UK, and Down Under) fall in comparison?. There was, unfortunately, no other queen I could have placed dead last among the list than Season 2’s Tyra Sanchez. On her season, she was a powerful, albeit often combative, queen who outshined the likes of Drag Race legends such as Raven and Jujubee. However, since appearing on the show, Tyra has all but cemented her legacy as one of Drag Race’s most problematic queens, with controversies including calling suicide victims “selfish cowards,” falsely claiming that co-star Morgan McMichaels had died as retribution for a blocked booking, and being accused of terrorist threats at RuPaul’s DragCon in 2018, which she was subsequently barred from attending. As of 2020, Sanchez has quit drag, a move no doubt influenced by her controversial post-Drag Race career, essentially killing her drag persona once and for all.
