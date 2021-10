James Harden failed to reach a contract extension with the Nets, but Brooklyn fans should still be smiling regardless. After Brooklyn’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the former MVP discussed his contract situation. The deadline for Harden to sign an extension with the Nets passed without a deal, which will potentially make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. But Harden was clear that he has no plans to leave the Nets.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO