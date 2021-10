Winter is right around the corner, and there are lots of new things coming to Whiteface Mountain to enjoy the season. New trails, a new lift, a new lodge, and more snow. This winter you'll be able to stroll out the door, snap on your ski or board, and slide right over to a shiny new SkyTrac quad lift. No more trying to get uphill to the Bear chair. The new lift takes you to the cross course, the Bear, Wolf, and Fox trails. It'll also land you right at the Alpine finish area and Freeway lift if you’re on the mountain for a race.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO