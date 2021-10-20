CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia Gets Work Stoppage Order As Some Hospitals Suspend Care for Non-COVID Patients

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"Our task today is to protect life and health of our citizens and minimize the consequences of the dangerous infection," Russian President Vladimir Putin...

