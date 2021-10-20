Russia Gets Work Stoppage Order As Some Hospitals Suspend Care for Non-COVID Patients

Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread.The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start. The number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe.The pace of infection remained high at 36,582, just slightly less than an all-time peak reported over the weekend.Moving to curb contagion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from...
