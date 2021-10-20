CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What Punishment Does Nikolas Cruz Face After Pleading Guilty to Parkland School Shooting?

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Judge Elizabeth Scherer told the 23-year-old at a plea hearing that the "best-case scenario" is that he will die in...

CBS Miami

Attorney For Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Resource Officer Scott Peterson Released Parts Of Deposition With Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Scot Peterson released parts of a deposition he did with former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. Peterson was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the mass shooting in 2018. He faces multiple counts of child negligence for failing to enter the school building and confront the shooter. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh released just under six minutes of what he said was a four hour deposition with Israel. In the edited video, he asked the former sheriff questions about whether he believes Peterson should be held accountable. “Do you believe he...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

NYPD cop admits filing report after Eric Garner chokehold death claiming his sale of loose cigarettes was a felony was ‘total mistake’

One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.” The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Independent

Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week

Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery crawled into its second week Monday, with the judge and attorneys resuming their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one-by-one.Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said it's possible a final jury of 12 people, plus four alternate jurors, may not be seated until sometime next week in coastal Glynn County.Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the port...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

‘This Was Not A Suicide’: New Evidence In Death Of Ellen Greenberg, Philadelphia Teacher Found Stabbed 20 Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is revealing new evidence in the death of a Philadelphia school teacher that happened more than a decade ago when she was found stabbed 20 times. On Friday, Ellen Greenberg’s family and their attorney will make their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide. Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy. “Ellen was a very very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said. But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HuffingtonPost

He Was Nearly Executed 4 Years Ago. Now A Texas Appeals Court Has Tossed His Conviction.

Last week, a man on Texas’ death row who came within days of being executed in 2017 had his conviction overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The reversal did not occur because of a dry legal technicality but rather because a stunning perversion of justice had occurred: The prosecutor in his case, it turned out, was also on the payroll of the judge who presided over it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
