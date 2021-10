Patty Tavatanakit is the best "rookie" of the Lpga Tour 2021. The 22-year-old Thai won, last April, Ana Inspiration, one of the five majors of women's golf. And now a new recognition has arrived for the Bangkok proette who, in August, had already received the Rolex Annika Major Award as the golfer who most distinguished herself in the Grand Slam events this year.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO