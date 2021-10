Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been safe, if nothing else, for the New England Patriots through the first five weeks of the season. He has completed 71.1% of his passes, best among rookies and fifth-best in the NFL. His quarterback rating is 86.4, best among rookies and 25th in the league. He has five interceptions to his five touchdowns, so it’s not like he has been perfect in protecting the football. He seems to minimize his mistakes, however, by playing conservative.

