During the pandemic year and onward, Philadelphia has been mired with gun-related deaths, mostly young Black people shot at in a park, in the car, walking home. It is sorrowful, the displays of gun violence shattering the embodied dreams, hopes, and wishes of Black young people in Philadelphia. The gut-wrenching cries of mothers, the anger of family members, and the fear that friends of those slain are left to feel and hold alone. It crushes my spirit, and I am left without words often. The protection of our young people lands on all of us, and something must shift in how we relate to the conversation of violence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO