JUB Homecoming Court

The Braves push No. 8-ranked Siuslaw in a narrow four-set defeat in their play-in game Oct. 26.It didn't end the way they'd have liked, but the underdog Banks volleyball team held their head high in a tight four-set loss to No. 8-ranked Siuslaw in their postseason play-in game Tuesday night, Oct. 26, at Banks High School. The Braves lost the first two sets to the heavily favored Vikings, but fought mightily to win the third before losing a late fourth-set-lead and ultimately falling 17-25, 22-25, 25-20, 21-25. "They played strong and they played smart," Banks head coach Stephanie Wahne said....
Comments / 0