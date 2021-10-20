CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World fossil fuel production must be cut by more than half, UN warns governments ahead of Cop26 climate summit

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
 7 days ago

The level of support for continuing fossil fuel expansion from governments around the world remains “dangerously out of sync” with climate targets, and production of coal, oil and gas needs to be cut by more than half, the UN Environment programme (UNEP) has warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

UNEP’s 2021 Production Gap Report found that despite climate ambitions and net-zero commitments increasing around the world, governments are also still planning to produce “more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C”.

Just two weeks ahead of the critical climate summit in Glasgow, the report warns that over the next two decades, governments are collectively projecting an increase in global oil and gas production, and only a modest decrease in coal production.

In total, the current trajectory will put the world on course to see global fossil fuel production increasing until at least 2040, creating an ever-widening ‘production gap’ between the level of fossil fuels which can still be excavated and burnt, and the considerably higher level the world is seeing.

Inger Andersen, the executive director of UNEP, said: “The devastating impacts of climate change are here for all to see. There is still time to limit long-term warming to 1.5C, but this window of opportunity is rapidly closing.

“At Cop26 and beyond, the world’s governments must step up, taking rapid and immediate steps to close the fossil fuel production gap and ensure a just and equitable transition. This is what climate ambition looks like.”

The report profiles 15 countries and reveals that most of their governments continue to provide significant policy support for fossil fuel production.

These are: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For the UK, the report notes: “In March 2021, the UK government announced a North Sea Transition Deal with its offshore oil and gas industry that will not stop national fossil fuel exploration or production.”

It adds: “The North Sea Transition Deal will invest in skills and job training oriented around CCS [carbon capture and storage] and hydrogen, complementing continued oil and gas production and with no plans for a wind-down in production.”

In the US, the report states that the government has long incentivised expansion of US oil and gas, and “provides over a dozen subsidies to coal, oil, and gas production”, and warns that state administrations often offer further subsidies.

It added that the US “leases public lands and waters for fossil fuel extraction, often at below-market rates”, and also said the country indirectly supports fossil fuels through activities such as road-building programmes.

The report’s authors said that in total, world governments plan to produce around 110 per cent more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5C, and almost half (45 per cent) more than consistent with 2C.

Governments’ existing production plans and projections currently lead to about 240 per cent more coal, 57 per cent more oil, and 71 per cent more gas in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

“The research is clear: global coal, oil, and gas production must start declining immediately and steeply to be consistent with limiting long-term warming to 1.5C,” said Ploy Achakulwisut, a lead author on the report and a scientist at the Stockholm Environment Institute.

“However, governments continue to plan for and support levels of fossil fuel production that are vastly in excess of what we can safely burn."

‘Urgent, sustained action’ needed to keep temperature rises below 1.5C, top scientists warn

Preventing global temperatures rising more than 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era is possible, and will raise levels of health and prosperity, but requires “rapid, urgent and sustained action”, a collection of the world’s most senior scientists have warned.On the eve of Cop26, a statement signed by senior scientific advisors to governments around the world, urges a “transformation” of attitudes and expectations, not just by administrations, but among people everywhere, in order to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis.In the letter, signed by almost 40 scientists who work with governments, they wrote: “The scientific case...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia expands footprint in Southeast Asia to tackle China’s influence

Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Wednesday to establish a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, a sign of Canberra’s ambition to play a bigger role in the region. The pact would further strengthen Australia’s diplomatic and security ties in a fast-growing area that has become a strategic battleground...
INDIA
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion protest: Olympians among activists at Fawley oil refinery in Hampshire

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, including Team GB Olympians Laura Baldwin and Etienne Stott, have broken into an oil refinery at Fawley in Hampshire.The group used their pink boat — the Beverly Geronimo — to blockade the main entrance to the ExxonMobil refinery, while other protesters cut through the site’s electric fence and have climbed two 50ft oil silos, the group said in a statement.The protesters are demanding the government stops all fossil fuel investments and are also calling for Exxon Mobil to stop its expansion plans for the Fawley refinery.BREAKING: Two Olympians are on #ExtinctionRebellion's Pink Boat, blockading the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell falls short of Dutch court ruling as it sets new 2030 climate target

Oil giant Shell will halve its emissions by the end of the decade, meeting part of a ruling handed down in a Dutch court earlier this year.The company said its so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions will be cut by 50% compared with where they were in 2016.Scope 1 and Scope 2 cover all the greenhouse gases produced at Shell’s oil and gas sites as well as off-site emissions from the energy it uses.The target strengthens the company’s climate ambitions, but excludes the vital Scope 3 emissions, which are 90% of Shell’s total.Scope 3 covers what is emitted when...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow – news: Floods hit days before summit as India says net-zero targets are ‘no solution’

Rishi Sunak has announced in the budget that the government will continue to freeze fuel duty, a policy that has made it increasingly cheaper to drive compared to more environmentally sustainable alternatives.The announcement has prompted anger from activists, with Green MP Caroline Lucas warning that the chancellor did not “get the memo on the climate emergency”.The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Liberty Steel restarts UK plant at night to save on energy costs

LONDON (Reuters) -Liberty Steel has restarted production at a British plant, running overnight when energy costs are cheaper, the group owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Thursday. A lobby group for Britain’s steel industry warned this month that plants could be forced to shut if they did not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

More people than ever before worried humans are ruining the planet, finds six-year global study

Across the world, people of all ages, genders, educational and cultural backgrounds are overwhelmingly concerned about the climate crisis, research shared exclusively with The Independent shows.Over the past six years, more than 181,000 people in 20 countries have been asked about the climate crisis in the largest study of its kind.On the cusp of the United Nations Cop26 summit, where global leaders must negotiate more meaningful and critical climate action, the findings reveal that an ever-growing number worry about the damage being done to the planet. Among the findings:Some 78 per cent of people worry about human-driven damage...
ADVOCACY
